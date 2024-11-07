Home Banking & Finance DBP net income drops to P4.68B as of September
DBP net income drops to P4.68B as of September
DEVELOPMENT Bank of the Philippines (DBP) saw its net income decline by 8.95% year on year in the first nine months amid lower foreign exchange gains.
The state-run lender’s net income stood at P4.68 billion at end-September, down from P5.14 billion in the same period last year, DBP’s financial statement posted on its website showed.
This came as its non-interest income dropped by 56.69% year on year to P2.85 billion from P6.58 billion, mainly driven by a 83.51% decline in foreign exchange gains to P637.578 million.
Meanwhile, DBP’s net interest income before provisions for impairment increased by 9.98% to P19.07 billion at end-September from P17.34 billion a year prior.
Broken down, its interest earnings rose by 3.93% to P36.1 billion driven by higher income from loans and receivables, while its interest expenses decreased by 2.11% to P17.02 billion.
On the other hand, the bank’s expenses went down by 10.17% to P11.04 billion from P12.29 billion amid lower spending on compensation and taxes, as well as a decline in occupancy costs.
DBP’s net loans and receivables inched up by 1.31% to P481.26 billion at end-September from P475.03 billion a year prior.
On the funding side, deposits with the bank went down by 4.95% to P733.62 billion from P771.86 billion.
DBP’s total assets stood at P967.85 billion as of September, down by 1.43% from P981.89 billion a year ago.
Its capital funds totaled P91.28 billion, up by 8.22% year on year. — AMCS