THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT arm of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has partnered with online stockbroker COL Financial Group, Inc. to expand its product distribution channels.

Under the partnership, BPI Wealth’s unit investment trust funds (UITFs) will be available on COL Financial’s platform by next month, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“This exciting partnership underscores our commitment to doing more for Filipino investors. By collaborating with fund distributors like COL Financial, we are extending our reach to more Filipinos and making expertly-managed funds more accessible. This collaboration aligns with our mission to enhance the lives of Filipinos through investing, by providing them with a broader array of investment options to achieve their financial goals,” BPI Wealth Institutional Business Head Yvette Mari V. De Peralta was quoted as saying.

COL Financial users will have direct access to BPI Wealth’s investment funds, including equity and fixed-income funds with exposure to local and global markets.

BPI Wealth’s products cater to various risk appetites and investment goals, it said.

Investors will also be able to diversify their portfolios through BPI Wealth’s UITFs, it added.

“Our partnership with BPI Wealth marks a significant milestone for COL Financial. By offering BPI Wealth UITFs on our platform, we are enhancing the investment choices available to our clients -— therefore, enabling them to build more robust and diversified portfolios,” COL Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Conrado F. Bate said.

BPI Wealth’s assets under management currently stand at P1.22 trillion.

Its listed parent BPI saw its net income grow by 25.8% year on year in the first quarter to P15.3 billion as higher revenues offset higher provisions and expenses.

Its shares went up by P3.60 or 3.10% to end at P119.60 apiece on Thursday. — AMCS