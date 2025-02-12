TRANSUNION Philippines has appointed veteran banker Peter Faulhaber as its new president and chief executive officer, it said on Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome Peter and his appointment comes at an important time for TransUnion Philippines as we work to further enhance our services and solutions in a rapidly growing market with surging credit adoption and proliferating digital services,” TransUnion Asia-Pacific Regional President Marie Claire Lim Moore said in a statement.

“As a former user of TransUnion services, Peter is uniquely positioned to understand our business, the local Philippines market and the needs of our customers. He is the ideal leader to help us implement our wider global TransUnion solution set in the Philippines for the benefit of the customers and consumers we serve, and advance our mission of Information for Good,” Mr. Moore added.

Mr. Faulhaber will oversee the Philippine office under the supervision of Ms. Moore. He will also report to the board of TransUnion Philippines.

“I am delighted and honored to join TransUnion, which is dedicated to driving financial inclusion in the Philippines through innovation and insights. Since it was established, TransUnion has enabled a large number of Filipinos consumers greater access to the formal financial system, unlocking more potential and opportunities in businesses and in communities. I look forward to leveraging my skills and expertise in the financial industry to enhance the nation’s financial knowledge and resilience. This will enable consumers to access credit more responsibly and empower them to achieve great things,” Mr. Faulhaber said.

The new TransUnion Philippines CEO has more than two decades of experience in the banking industry, holding various leadership roles in the Philippines, Asia, the United States, and the Middle East, the company said.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from INSEAD.

“He joins TransUnion Philippines from HSBC Philippines, where he served as head of Wealth and Personal Banking and held the position of vice-chairman at HSBC Investment and Insurance Brokerage Philippines, which was established during his tenure,” it said.

“Faulhaber has a proven track record of balancing performance growth and risk mitigation, as demonstrated by his dynamic leadership in both areas throughout his career. His experience aligns seamlessly with TransUnion, which is dedicated to supporting growth with insight-driven risk management,” TransUnion Philippines added. — A.M.C. Sy