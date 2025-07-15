At the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), our reflections on shared prosperity sometimes drift to the public sector where there is so much potential for uplifting the lives of Filipinos. Among local government units (LGU), we saw good governance models that produce shared prosperity. Let us focus on one example. We will avoid names and present this example as a generic path available to all who wish to try it.

Our chosen good governance model consists of a three-step framework with implementation practices for each step. Step one is laying the foundation for good governance, mainly by eliminating graft and corruption. Step two is optimizing nurtured resources through projects that benefit many. Step three is institutionalizing reforms by embedding transparency, integrity and public involvement in the structure and culture of the LGU organization.

STEP 1. LAY THE FOUNDATION

Our example’s first primary practice in building a foundation for good governance is the installation of a procurement process that is devoid of overpricing, kickbacks, commissions, rigged biddings, wasteful and inefficient purchasing, low quality supplies and substandard results. A clean procurement process enables an LGU to mobilize funds for much needed projects.

Picture a water hose. A water hose peppered with punctures can only produce a trickle of water at the end of the hose. In the same manner, public resources are dissipated before they reach beneficiaries by a procurement process that is riddled with graft and corruption.

Cleansing the procurement process is a Herculean task in LGUs dominated by an ecosystem of greed and dishonesty. For instance, a mayor may have enriched himself by engaging in public works through allied construction firms and suppliers. Fish rots from the head, they say. In such an ecosystem, we see lower officials asking for blank or altered receipts from traders or hinting at bribes from companies applying for building and occupancy permits.

The second primary practice in building a foundation for good governance is the creation of a well-trained bureaucracy that is fully committed to serving the people. From one regular employee for every 10 workers, our example upped the ratio to seven regular employees for every 10 workers. Instead of being contractual workers who are beholden to a benefactor, regular employees can focus on the welfare of people whom they serve.

The third primary practice in building a foundation for good governance is leading by example. We see the head of our LGU example doing on-site inspections. This leader is no armchair general who stays in an air-conditioned office. This leader goes to where the problem is to see first hand what is happening on the ground. This act indicates humility and solidarity with ordinary employees.

STEP 2. OPTIMIZE MOBILIZED RESOURCES

In the optimization of mobilized resources for good governance, the first primary practice of our example is taking advantage of low-hanging fruits and available opportunities. Take the following instances. In the early stages of improving the procurement process, our example gave substantial assistance to its constituents during the pandemic. The rent for public market stalls was lowered. And ongoing land disputes were refereed so that more than 3,000 families were saved from moving to distant relocation sites.

The second primary practice for optimizing mobilized resources is the identification and execution of big projects that truly matter in the lives of many people. Our example initiated two vertical housing projects within its boundaries for people who must be transferred from danger zones. Our example also acquired a 12-hectare property that will feature a master-planned township for people in need of shelter.

In addition, our example put up one of the largest dialysis centers in the country and a new care facility for the elderly. The inner city hospital was expanded from 60 to 120 beds. Support for students was increased without strings attached. No more joining parades and missing classes for students who receive subsidies from the LGU.

A mind-boggling debt-free project of our example is the construction of a new city hall complex that includes a plaza and several service buildings across a two-hectare area. About 60,000 square meters of floor space will be developed. Thousands of jobs will be created. This project will cost P9.6 billion, a staggering amount generated from the elimination of corruption in the procurement process.

STEP 3. INSTITUTIONALIZE GOOD GOVERNANCE

Our example seeks to institutionalize good governance to avoid backsliding into a shameless culture of graft and corruption. The first primary practice for institutionalizing good governance is crafting a leadership pipeline dedicated to transparency, integrity, discipline and service. These values must be in the heart of political performance. Such a leadership pipeline increases the probability that good governance will endure.

The second primary practice for institutionalizing good governance is the formation of organizational mechanisms that compel virtuous performance. Our example takes seriously the participation of NGOs and concerned citizens in the monitoring of budgets and public projects from start to finish. The creation of a bureaucracy with a deeply ingrained culture of honesty and service is a bulwark against corruption.

A PATH OF LEAST RESISTANCE

The three-step good governance framework and the primary practices associated with each step brings shared prosperity to life. Politicians and officials using this framework will find it much easier to choose luminous service and a meaningful legacy instead of chasing popularity, power, pleasure and pelf.

Gerardo “Jun” Villacorta Cabochan, Jr. is a co-vice chairman of the MAP SP Committee. He is the managing director of Pandayan Bookshop.

map@map.org.ph

jvc@pandayan.net