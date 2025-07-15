SMART Communications, Inc. has started reallocating its 3G network resources to expand the capacity of its 5G network, a company official said on Monday.

“By focusing our efforts on strengthening our 5G footprint, we’re empowering more Filipinos with faster and more reliable mobile connectivity,” PLDT and Smart Chief Technology Officer Menardo G. Jimenez, Jr. said in a media release.

Smart said it is accelerating its 5G rollout, particularly in areas with growing demand for mobile data.

The company said it is also working to make 5G-capable devices more accessible to consumers.

Additionally, Smart said it continues to upgrade its network infrastructure as part of its commitment to improve service quality.

The company earlier reported that its active mobile user base reached 40.9 million year-to-date, supported by increased 5G data traffic and wider adoption of 5G devices.

Smart said 5G data traffic rose by 80% year-on-year, while 5G device usage increased by 60% quarter-on-quarter, driven by the availability of affordable 5G handsets and ongoing improvements to its network.

For the first quarter, PLDT reported an 8.04% decline in attributable net income to P9.03 billion, as rising expenses outpaced modest revenue growth. Total revenues increased by 1.95% to P55.28 billion in the January-to-March period, from P54.22 billion a year earlier.

Smart is the wireless subsidiary of PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose