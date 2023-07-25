BAYAD has partnered with consumer finance app BillEase to allow customers to pay their bills on installment basis.

Billease users can pay their bills through either Pay Later for expenses up to P1,000, or Pay Monthly over a period of three, six, nine, or 12 months for tickets with interest rates up to 3.49%, Bayad said in a statement.

“Our partnership with Bayad plays a pivotal role in the promotion of financial inclusion and digitalization in the country, as we enable accessible and convenient bills payment services that aim to help our customers manage all their finances in one app,” BillEase Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Georg Steiger said.

This comes after the integration of the Bayad bills payment feature into the BillEase mobile app, Bayad said.

Under the partnership, BillEase can access over 100 billers covering electricity and water utilities, cable and internet, government contributions, loan payments, school tuition, online shopping, and insurance, among others.

“We are one with BillEase in leveraging financial digitalization through our one-stop-shop payment solution. We are steadfast in bridging people and businesses as we continue to scale up our billers in the BillEase app,” Bayad President and CEO Lawrence Y. Ferrer said. — AMCS