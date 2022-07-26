Home Banking & Finance BSP chief: Ready for adjustments, policy supportive of growth
BSP chief: Ready for adjustments, policy supportive of growth
MANILA – The Philippine central bank stands ready for further policy adjustments and its current monetary settings remain supportive of economic growth, Governor Felipe Medalla said on Tuesday.
Medalla, speaking at a forum on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s policy agenda, also said the domestic economy can absorb increases in policy interest rate. — Reuters