Baguio council approves street parking fees on 1st reading

THE BAGUIO City council has approved on first reading a proposed ordinance to regulate the use of some roads within the central business district, including the imposition of parking fees. In a statement on its social media page, the council noted that the proposed local law is intended to help address traffic congestion in the mountain city, which are in partly due to road violations such as “disorganized parking, rampant obstruction, double parking, and lack of regulation in parking areas, among others.” Once passed, the ordinance will apply to the following areas: The whole stretch of Lower Session Road (both lanes); Leonard Wood Junction to Casa Vallejo, Kalaw Road; Junction to PFVR Gym Entry (Upper Session Road); Kalaw Street fronting the building of the Court of Appeals; corner of Session Road to the corner of General Luna (left lane of Assumption Road from Session Road), the whole stretch going to Jose Abad Santos Drive (Harrison Road), the whole stretch of Skyworld (Calderon Street), the stretch from Generika to Phoenix Café (Claudio Street), the front of Tourism (Gov. Pack Road), the front of Department of Tourism (Gov. Pack Road), from Lions Club waiting shed to Lions Club entry (Gov. Pack Road), the whole stretch of Kayang Hilltop Road (left lane from Magsaysay Avenue), and from Kiltipan Merchandize to Dian Juat Furniture (Kayang Road). Other roads may be included in the future, to be determined by the Traffic and Transportation Management Committee.

FEES

Under the ordinance, all vehicles not exceeding five meters in length are allowed to park in the identified areas subject to the following fees: P35.00 for the first two hours, and P15.00 for every succeeding hour or fraction. Motorcycles, on the other hand, will be charged P20.00 for the first two hours and P5.00 for every succeeding hour or fraction. The proposed ordinance is now up for review by the committee on public utilities, transportation and traffic legislation.

















