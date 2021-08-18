THE AVERAGE retail price of regular-milled rice fell in five regional centers at around mid-July, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA said in a report Wednesday that the average retail price of regular-milled rice during the period dropped P2 to P32 per kilogram (/kg) in Pagadian City, 42 centavos to P39.08/kg in Tacloban City, 10 centavos to P36.50/kg in Butuan City, 10 centavos to P42.70/kg in Cebu City, and 7 centavos to P38.15/kg in National Capital Region (NCR).

According to PSA, the price sampling period took place in what it calls the second phase of July, which is between July 15 and 17 period. The first phase was July 1-5.

The average retail price of regular-milled rice rose 40 centavos to P34.30/kg in Baguio City, 11 centavos to P35.12/kg in Legazpi City, and 16 centavos to P37/kg in Kidapawan City.

The average retail price for a kilogram of bone-in pork declined in seven regional centers during the second phase.

Pagadian City prices fell P20 to P220/kg, followed by Baguio City, where they dropped P10 to P280/kg, Butuan City, P5 to P255/kg, Cabanatuan City, P5 to P330/kg, Legazpi City, P5 to P315/kg, Iloilo City, P5 to P250/kg, and NCR, 22 centavos to P319.11/kg.

Prices rose by P10 in Tuguegarao City to P320/kg.

The average retail price of galunggong (round scad) fell in five regional centers.

Galunggong sold in Tuguegarao City fell by P20 to P180/kg, by P15 to P140/kg in Pagadian City, by P15 to P145/kg in Legazpi City, by P10 to P160/kg in Iloilo City, and by P10 to P170/kg in Baguio City.

The average retail price of galunggong rose P8.67 to P218.67/kg in the NCR, P15 to P155/kg in San Fernando City, and P10 to P160/kg in Kidapawan City.

The PSA said the average retail price of red onion dropped in four regional centers.

San Fernando City posted the sharpest drop in price at P20 to P100/kg, followed by Pagadian City with P15 to P120/kg, Butuan City, P10 to P135/kg, and NCR, 89 centavos to P108.89/kg.

The average retail price of red onion rose P20 to P120/kg in Legazpi City, P10 to P110/kg in Iloilo City, and P5 to P100/kg in Baguio City. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave