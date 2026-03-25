GUARDIANS of Philippine heritage will soon be honored with a brand-new recognition program for those who preserve Philippine culture.

Titled Ang MUSEO: Gawad ng Museum Foundation of the Philippines, the awards aim to elevate the standards of cultural spaces by recognizing those who make museums “vibrant spaces of learning and cultural pride in the Philippines.”

It also has the goal of elevating regional and niche museums to the national stage, with 10 distinct categories spanning different fields under cultural heritage. They include: Gawad sa Natatanging Pamana ng Bayan (Local Museum of the Year), Gawad Para sa Institusyong Pang-Edukasyon (Educational Institute Museum of the Year), and Gawad sa Natatanging Kawani Ng Museo (Museum Worker of the Year).

“The MFPI (Museum Foundation of the Philippines) has always been proud to serve as stewards of connecting Filipinos with their cultural heritage,” said MFPI President Danny Jacinto at the press launch on March 12. “It is our hope that Ang MUSEO will help reinforce and honor all those who work to protect national memory and foster appreciation for history and the arts.”

“We want to bring well-deserved recognition to the unsung regional stewards, independent museum owners, and university-run museums nationwide, ensuring that every vital space — no matter its size or location — is honored for keeping the Filipino story alive,” MFPI Executive Director Tanya Pico said at the same event.

The awards are also inspired by standards set by the International Council of Museums. Though MFPI has worked on promoting and preserving Philippine cultural heritage over the last 40 years, its board members thought that “it was about time” such a recognition program was launched to elevate the field further.

“This can start a movement that will nurture excellence, foster collaboration, and amplify the transformative power of museums,” said Ms. Pico.

An official Ang MUSEO website and entry portal was launched at the event, now open to museums nationwide. There is a standard entry fee of P3,000 for all categories.

To ensure the integrity of the recognition, all entries will go through a rigorous, two-tier governance structure, culminating in an evaluation by a jury of independent experts in museum work, heritage conservation, and education.

Individual nominees must be Filipino citizens, either by birth or naturalization.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF THE AWARDS:

Institutional

• Gawad sa Pamanang Tanghal (Permanent Exhibition of the Year)

• Gawad sa Napapanahong Tanghal (Temporary Exhibition of the Year)

• Gawad para sa Institusyong Pang-Edukasyon (Educational Institute Museum of the Year)

• Gawad para sa Natatanging Pamana ng Bayan: Lunsod o Munisipalidad (Local Museum of the Year)

• Gawad sa Natatanging Programa ng Museo (Program of the Year)

• Gawad sa Sangay ng Pambansang Museo (National Museum of the Philippines Satellite Museum of the Year)

Individual

• Gawad sa Natatanging Paglilingkod ng Indibidwal (Individual Achievement Award)

• Gawad sa Tagapagtaguyod ng Sining at Kultura (Patron of the Arts or Special Recognition Award)

• Gawad sa Natatanging Pamumuno ng Museo (Museum Leadership Award)

• Gawad sa Natatanging Kawani ng Museo (Museum Worker of the Year)

The deadline of submissions is on May 15. Winners will be announced at an awarding ceremony in October. — Brontë H. Lacsamana