IN 1968, National Artist Federico Aguilar Alcuaz explored the technique of Art Protis — making unwoven works of art out of fleece wool and fabric on canvas — while on a visit to the Czech Republic (which was then still Czechoslovakia). Invented by a team from the Wool Research Institute in the city of Brno, this form of art caught his eye and resulted in the creation of a series of colorful, large-scale works.

The artist himself described Art Protis as “painting with fabrics,” as opposed to painting on fabrics, according to his son Christian Aguilar.

At the lobby of The Peninsula Manila in Makati City, guests can see three of Mr. Aguilar Alcuaz’s tapestries made in this technique, and experience their splendor in the form of afternoon tea.

The special menu, “Federico Aguilar Alcuaz Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea,” inspired by the artist’s works, is available at The Lobby until Sept. 30. The exhibition and the special tea menu are part of the hotel’s Art in Resonance program, which promotes local artists through immersive experiences.

A VENUE BIG ENOUGH

Ricky Francisco of Fundacíon Sansó, the curator of the three pieces on display, said that this is the first time in decades that they are being displayed in public.

“Not many people have seen tapestries by Federico Aguilar Alcuaz. We’re so happy that The Pen opened its lobby to us because it’s the only time we get to give them justice. A lot of our spaces are too small. To appreciate something of this size and magnitude, you really need a grand lobby,” he told BusinessWorld during a tour of the tapestries at The Pen on Sept. 18.

With measurements ranging from 116 x 84 inches to 142 x 88 inches, the three Art Protis works provide a vibrant touch to the hotel lobby, especially during cloudy, overcast days or in the darkness of night.

Spring VIII (Abstract #84) and Spring XII (Abstract #123) showcase the colors and textures of spring, while Filipiny (Abstract #124) evokes the bold reds, deep blues, and stark whites of the Philippine flag.

“Using just fiber, he was able to create gradients of colors and lines. All of those fibers together would sometimes reach several layers,” explained Mr. Francisco.

AFTERNOON TEA

The tea menu pays homage to the vivid tapestries with its three tiers of savory snacks and sweets, which can be paired with calming black or green teas.

The plain and raisin scones come with three different jams — strawberry, calamansi, and cream. The savories range from curry chicken and smoked salmon to cucumber cream cheese sandwiches and lobster brioche. The sweets include mango coconut, coffee Barako, ube truffle, and raspberry calamansi confections.

Each tier is supported by edible sugar paper printed with Mr. Aguilar Alcuaz’s art.

The icing on the cake is a chocolate easel on which a QR code rests. Once scanned, it takes the guest to a video that shows how The Pen’s staff put together the high tea inspired by the art.

ARTIST CONNECTIONS

For Christian Aguilar, it is quite apt that his father’s tapestries can be enjoyed in this way in a grand hotel lobby.

“He would work until six or seven. Afterwards, he would have dinner somewhere and then go off to a hotel for some drinks, maybe Shangri-La, the Manila Hotel, or The Pen,” he said.

The Pen’s public relations director Mariano Garchitorena recalled that Mr. Aguilar Alcuaz would order vodka tonic and tinker around on a portable keyboard, playing little tunes while enjoying his cocktail.

Another reason the tapestries fit very well in The Pen is that they hang beneath fellow National Artist Napoleon Abueva’s iconic Sunburst sculpture on the ceiling of the lobby.

“They were good friends,” Mr. Aguilar said of the renowned sculptor and his father. “Here, it’s like they’re having a conversation. They’re talking to each other.”

Mr. Francisco told BusinessWorld that, as part of Fundacion Sansó’s initiative for the continuation of artist estates, they have been working on a book about Federico Aguilar Alcuaz titled Salaysay.

“It’s a big coffeetable book with 250 up to 300 artworks, many of which have never been seen before because they’re in private collections,” he said.

Mr. Aguilar explained that he is working on the book on behalf of his mother, who is based in Germany and now too frail to spearhead the project.

“It’s the culmination of my mom remembering details and their connections over the years, from family friends like the Abuevas and Morenos to the likes of Magsaysay-Ho and Borlongan,” he said.

While peering up at the Abueva sculpture on the ceiling of The Pen — a giant, warm sun overlooking the three, colorful tapestries of his father as they all light up the lobby — he added, “I realized in the making of all of this that we have a lot of connections. These are good relationships that we shouldn’t forget.”

The tapestries are at The Lobby of The Peninsula Manila until Sept. 30. The “Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea” is available at P3,290 per set and P5,290 with a flute of Champagne (exclusive of taxes). — Brontë H. Lacsamana