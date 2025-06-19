ON JUNE 10, Bonchon, the Korean fried chicken chain that arrived in the Philippines in 2010, officially opened a new concept: Café Koreano.

The first location was unveiled at Festival Mall, Alabang. Its menu items expand from Bonchon’s usual drinks and desserts, offering an array of milky Korean shaved ice, known as bingsu, as well as sweet variations of iced coffee.

Its bestsellers so far are the Classic Caramel Café Koreano, which puts a caramel twist on the classic coffee drink; and Mango Cheesecake Bingsu, which blends the milky snow ice with bits of mango and cheesecake. Those who want to try iced coffee in a different way can opt for chocolate, ube (purple yam) milk, and banana milk blends.

“The opening of our first Café Koreano is a significant milestone,” said Scott Tan, managing director of Scottland Food Group Corp., at the opening. “Festival Mall is a vibrant hub, and we are excited to offer shoppers and mallgoers a unique new way to cool down and enjoy a taste of modern Korean café culture.”

He said that Filipinos’ love for all things Korean makes the concept appealing, specifically to the youth.

“We believe Café Koreano will quickly become a beloved destination for its unique products and the cool, trend-setting vibe we aim to cultivate, making an accessible everyday experience,” he explained.

Among Scottland Food Group Corp.’s other food brands are Korean chain Eat Pizza, Japanese concept Go Bento, and Singaporean franchise Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

For Bonchon, the bingsu blends at Café Koreano are a form of “innovation for its signature bingsu offerings.”

While there are expansion plans, these are currently under wraps.

Flavors are matcha white chocolate, creamy strawberry, and honeydew. Special blends are chocolate brownie, strawberry Oreo, matcha Oreo cheesecake, matcha red bean, and matcha strawberry mochi, all crafted with shaved ice. Prices range from P109 to P135.

Café Koreano is located on the 2nd floor of Festival Mall Alabang, Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. — Brontë H. Lacsamana