Entertainment News (02/24/26)

Solo Mio in select Ayala Malls

THE film Solo Mio will be shown across all Ayala Malls Cinemas starting Feb. 25. Starring international comedy star Kevin James, it follows Matt, a groom left heartbroken by his fiancée on their wedding day. He turns his solo honeymoon in Italy into an unexpected escapade, filled with fun encounters, personal rediscovery, and a chance to start over.

SB19 releases new single

P-POP group SB19 has dropped their first official single of the year, “VISA.” The song tackles socially relevant themes, confronting the lived realities of Filipinos striving to shift culture and build a life of security and stability for their families. The song was an offshoot from a melody that SB19 songwriter Pablo imagined in one of their brand campaign shoots. “VISA” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Silent Sanctuary goes on Japan tour, has new single

OPM “rockestra” band Silent Sanctuary is set to perform a three-date tour in Japan from March 27 to 29, at Mr. Back Saitama, Livehouse Shinjuku SAMURAI, and Heaven’s Door. The shows, which are now officially sold out, mark Silent Sanctuary bringing their signature blend of rock instrumentation and classical strings to new audiences. The tour will be followed by a Singapore show on April 5 at Timbre+ One North, with tickets still available via Peatix. Meanwhile, a new single, “UNA,” under Universal Records, is set to be released on Feb. 27.

Taiwan horror film opening in PHL cinemas in March

MUDBORN, a supernatural horror blockbuster in Taiwan, is coming to the Philippines on March 18 through Encore Films Philippines. The mystery-thriller tells the story of a virtual reality game developer (played by Yo Yang), who accidentally brings home a broken clay baby doll from a haunted house. His pregnant wife (played by Cecilia Choi) is an artifact conservator who becomes obsessed with the doll and continues restoring it, even as strange and terrifying events unfold in their family.

Pinoy crime drama to show on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO has just released the first look at The Silent Noise, a Filipino crime drama produced by ABS-CBN Studios. Set to premiere on March 20, the series follows a young deaf man whose suppressed truth resurfaces when a body is discovered in their small town. Directed by Onat Diaz and starring Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo, with KD Omalin introduced in a pivotal role, the show explores the delicate boundaries between truth and reputation, guilt and conscience, and the emotional cost of protecting family.

Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special out in March

DISNEY has announced that the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is coming to Disney+ on March 24, celebrating the iconic series that defined a generation. The special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus (who played Hannah Montana), hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will offer a look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world. There will also be never-before-seen archival footage.

Nijel de Mesa to release romance film set in Japan

FILMMAKER Nijel de Mesa is back with a new original film, Hearts in Transit. Set against Tokyo’s neon glow and the serene stillness of rural Japan, the English language, full-length international feature will premiere in the second quarter of 2026 exclusively on the platform NDM PLUS. It follows three men whose paths cross into a love triangle: Ravi (played by Will Devaughn), an American logistics officer stationed in Japan; Gale (Sheridan Mortlock), a research fellow studying circular economy and sustainability in Japan; and Flynn (Nico Locco), an American drifter who hasn’t yet found himself. The film will be available to subscribers on www.ndmplus.com.