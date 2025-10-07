Entertainment News (10/07/25)

1 of 6

Apo Hiking Society returns to 19 East

FOR THE NEXT stop of Apo Hiking Society’s Hitting The Bars! Tour, they will be returning to 19 East on Oct. 8. The venue is dear to their hearts as it is where the resurgence of Apo Hiking Society began in 2022, shortly after the passing of original Apo member Danny Javier. The show will start at 8:30 p.m. The entrance fee is P2,500, with seats on a first-come, first-serve basis. The bar, 19 East, is located at the East Service Road in Muntinlupa City.

Hulu to replace Star on Disney+

STARTING Oct. 9, Hulu will be the global General Entertainment brand on Disney+, replacing Star in the Philippines. Filipino viewers will have a new slate of US, Korean, and Japanese original shows arriving soon on the Hulu tile, including Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair, featuring an ensemble cast led by Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, and Niecy Nash; the Korean romantic comedy Would You Marry Me? starring Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min; the action-packed Korean thriller The Manipulated with Ji Changwook and Doh Kyungsoo; and the coming-of-age Japanese anime Wandance.

More FPJ movies on GMA this October

TIMELESS Filipino classics starring the action legend Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ), will be shown on the silver screen this month. As part of the FPJ sa GMA lineup, one of his films will be aired every Sunday at 3:15 p.m. on GMA. To be shown this month is Pagbabalik ng Lawin (1975) on Oct. 12, featuring FPJ’s team-up with Max Alvarado. On Oct. 19, romance and mystery take center stage in Mahal Saan Ka Nanggaling Kagabi (1979), featuring Susan Roces. The program ends on Oct. 26 with Asedillo (1971), where FPJ takes on a story of rebellion and heroism.

Barbie traverses Shibuya Crossing in music video

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Barbie Almalbis has released the music video for her latest single, “All U Wanna Do.” In it, she takes center stage at the iconic Shibuya Crossing, capturing her impassioned performance amid the bustling city life in Tokyo, Japan. The video was directed and conceptualized by photographer and filmmaker Niña Sandejas, the project emerging during Ms. Almalbis’ travels in Japan, where she was invited to perform.

Jal Yoga opens 2nd studio in Makati

AFTER a successful year with its first studio, Jal Yoga Philippines has announced the opening of its second branch in Makati City. It aims to cater to busy professionals and residents, presenting “a serene space to pause, recharge, and find balance.” Its offerings include 30 classes with a wide range of yoga, reformer Pilates, and barre, all led by globally accredited instructors. Jal Yoga Makati is at the 6F Finman Center, 131 Tordesillas St., Salcedo Village, Makati City.

Ateneo Jubilarians to host fun run in November

THE Ateneo High School Batch 2000, together with MNL City Run, will host the “One Beat Fest 2025: One Beat. One Run. One Big Festival” on Nov. 9 at the Ateneo de Manila High School Grounds in Quezon City. The event, set to start at 3 p.m., is a sundown fun run and mini-concert open to all runners, alumni, families, and friends of the Ateneo community. Proceeds from the event will benefit Ateneo scholars and the retirement fund of teachers and staff. For more details on the fun run categories and fees and to register online, visit https://myruntime.com/register/one-beat-fest-fun-run.

Hong Kong Disneyland set for 20th anniversary

AS PART of a year-long celebration marking Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary, “A Disney Christmas” will start on Nov. 14 and run up to Jan. 4, 2026. There will be surprises from Mickey and Friends, the Arendelle royals from Frozen, and Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from Zootopia, to name a few. The celebration also marks the return of the tree lighting ceremony “A Holiday Wish-Come-True,” the limited season Disney Christmas Live in Concert!, and the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party to ring in 2026.