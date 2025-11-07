FILIPINO POP-ROCK band IV of Spades has dropped their sophomore album, Andalucia, which also serves as their comeback after a six-year hiatus. Ahead of its release, the band held a press conference where they detailed how they got back together to make new music.

The album aims to capture “the essence of friendship, artistic maturity, and rediscovered unity,” amid the weighty legacy of being a defining act in modern OPM. Previously released tracks include “Aura” and “Nanaman,” which represent their creative rebirth.

For band members Zild Benitez, Blaster Silonga, Badjao de Castro, and Unique Salonga, it was important to “prioritize their relationship first before working on a new project.”

“Masaya at sobrang relaxed lang kami (We’re just happy and very relaxed),” said lead guitarist and vocalist Mr. Silonga on their dynamic now they’re back together. “Para lang kaming may ginagawang school project (It’s like we were just working on a school project).”

He added that they had gradually been hanging out more and more since 2022, which was essential in making them “okay again” as a band.

For vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mr. Salonga, who was the first to leave the band in 2018 to pursue a solo career, it took them a while before they could be fully friends again. “Nakakamiss nga kasama silang tatlo (I really did miss being with the three of them),” he said.

Co-produced with Brian Lotho and Emil Dela Rosa, Andalucia features 12 tracks that traverse genres and emotions while maintaining the band’s penchant for introspective songwriting.

Vocalist, bassist, and keyboardist Mr. Benitez explained that they took the title from the name of his apartment building, where they would always meet up. “Tawa nung una, pero after a few seconds, ‘parang maganda ‘yon, ah!’ (We laughed at it at first, but after a few seconds, ‘that kinda sounds good!’)” he recalled.

Their previous album was ClapClapClap! in 2019. On the change in sound from then, he said: “During that time, we felt like doing funk and disco. Ngayon, gusto namin tunog-bahay kasi sa bahay namin nirecord (Now, we want a homey sound because we just recorded it at home).”

“You can’t please everyone,” Mr. Benitez added, on their mindset about fans’ opinions, “But I can please myself and my friends!”

Opening the album is the track “Tara,” which drummer Mr. De Castro said is his favorite for its acoustic rock sound that “reminds him of sunset.” Next is the explosive “Monster,” a vibrant yet gritty rock anthem that contains retro influences.

Other memorable songs are “Konsensya,” which blends 1990s alt, indie, and Britpop genres, and the closing track “Suliranin,” an escapist anthem that invites listeners to leave their worries behind and eventually lose themselves.

The release of Andalucia coincides with the band’s sold-out Dec. 12 concert at the Mall of Asia Arena, with a Dec. 13 performance recently added due to overwhelming demand.

Presented by Karpos Multimedia, these shows will feature IV of Spades performing new material for the first time alongside reimagined classics. — Brontë H. Lacsamana