Japanese Film Fest explores metaphorical bridges

FOR ITS 29th year, the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) is presenting a selection of 12 full-length films from various genres to “share the love of Japanese cinema,” according to the Japan Foundation, Manila.

The annual film festival runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 26 at the Shangri-La Plaza cinemas in Mandaluyong City, the University of the Philippines Film Institute in Quezon City, and in several SM malls across the country: Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Clark, and Manila.

The JFF kicks off at the Shangri-La Plaza from Sept. 18 to 28.

“One film we knew had to be included from the very beginning was Shunji Iwai’s Love Letter, a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences across generations,” Ben Suzuki, director of The Japan Foundation, Manila, said in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

He added that screening the 4k remaster of the film for the festival’s opening was a way to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

Other beloved classics as well as critically acclaimed new releases, ranging in genre from romance to comedy to action-packed epics, follow this year’s theme of “Bridg(e)ing.”

In a statement, the JFF said the chosen films “serve as metaphorical bridges connecting the past with the future, humans with technology, body with spirit, and individual stories with community experiences. We hope that this year’s lineup will inspire people to build bridges rather than walls and connect with each other.”

Last year, the JFF attracted over 40,000 audience members. Blockbusters expected to draw crowds this year are Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai (1954), animated cult classic Ghost in the Shell (1995), Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away (2001), a recent action epic A Samurai in Time (2023), the live-action adaptation of Cells at Work! (2024), and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024), among others.

As for the early schedule of this year — the festival usually takes place in January — Mr. Suzuki explained that they aim to “align their programing with other local film festivals.” He noted that Cine Europa and Cinemalaya are also taking place in the so-called ’ber months (September, October, November, December) this year.

“Holding JFF at this time allows us to ride the global wave of film appreciation and create stronger synergy with other festivals,” he said. Other Japanese Film Festivals across Southeast Asia are also being held at this time.

Notable romance inclusions in this year’s lineup are 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days (2024), a Taiwan-Japan co-production directed by Michihito Fujii; and Teasing Mister Takagi-san (2024), based on a best-selling graphic novel.

Recent dramas such as the award-winning Evil Does Not Exist (2023) by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and the tearjerker The Boy and The Dog (2025) provide the emotional core of the lineup, while the suspense film Showtime 7 (2025) takes on a story based on a South Korean hit thriller from 2013.

Admission is free for all screenings, but tickets can only be availed through the official Shangri-La Red Carpet website, https://redcarpetattheshang.com. Walk-in guests are welcome if seats are still unoccupied, though availability is not guaranteed.

The JFF runs at Shangri-La Plaza from Sept. 18 to 28, at SM City Baguio from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, at SM City Cebu from Oct. 3 to 12, the UP Film Institute from Oct. 10 to 18, SM City Lanang from Oct. 10 to 19, and SM City Manila and SM City Clark from Oct. 17 to 26.

After the initial festival run, JFF will also bring films directly to university campuses in November, and to select institutions in Visayas and Mindanao which are yet to be announced.

“We especially want students, who often can’t make it to cinemas because of class schedules, to have the chance to experience Japanese films right where they are,” Mr. Suzuki said.

For the full screening schedule and ticketing guidelines, visit the official JFF 2025 website (http://www.japanesefilmfestph.jfmo.org.ph) or follow The Japan Foundation, Manila on Facebook or Instagram. — Brontë H. Lacsamana