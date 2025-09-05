Stuff to Do (09/05/25)

1 of 9

View great art, listen to a lecture, and have tea at The Pen

THE Peninsula Manila has unveiled large-scale artworks by National Artist Federico Aguilar Alcuaz. Curated by Ricky Francisco of Fundacíon Sansó, the latest Art in Resonance program features three never-before seen abstract Art Protis tapestries by the renowned late national artist. The large-scale works are now on display at The Lobby until Sept. 30. This installation is the latest iteration of Art in Resonance, The Peninsula Hotels’ global contemporary arts program dedicated to supporting exceptional local and international artists, while creating deeply immersive art experiences for guests and visitors. In tandem with the exhibition, The Pen is offering guests a special Federico Aguilar Alcuaz Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea menu inspired by the artist’s works. It is available at The Lobby throughout the duration of the exhibit. The Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea is available at P3,290 per set and P5,290 with a flute of Champagne (exclusive of taxes). Meanwhile, at The Conservatory on Sept. 6, 2 p.m., the hotel will present a talk and film showing by Christian Aguilar, the National Artist’s son. The talk is complimentary, and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The highlight of the talk is a 15-minute film on Aguilar Alcuaz’ works. The talk will be followed at 3 p.m. by the opening of Homage to Alcuaz, a special exhibition of over 40 paintings by young and mid-career artists honoring the national artist, including works by scholars of Fundacíon Sansó. The exhibition will be held at The Upper Lobby and will run from Sept. 6 to 7. For inquiries about the talk and the afternoon tea, call 8887-2888, extension 6694 for restaurant reservations, e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit peninsula.com.

Go shopping with TikTok at Gateway

A TIKTOK SHOP activation has been mounted at the Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B of Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City. It is meant to kick off TikTok’s 9.9 All-Out Shopping Sale by featuring various brands and deals. Its goal is to allow mallgoers to experience the energy, trends, and buzz of TikTok’s shopping scene in person. It runs until Sept. 9.

Watch Dear Evan Hansen at Solaire

GMG Productions presents the Manila run of the UK touring production of Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque from Sept. 4 to Oct. 5. It tells the story of Evan, an anxious high school student longing for a sense of belonging, and features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. It stars Ellis Kirk in the titular role. Tickets are available through TicketWorld.

Attend a concert with Arthur Espiritu and young singers

THE concert Serenade: An Evening of Songs with Arthur Espiritu and Friends will take place on Sept. 5, 7 p.m., at Manila Pianos Showroom, Ronac Lifestyle Center, Paseo de Magallanes, Makati City. The show features 15 young singers who will showcase their vocal prowess and musicality after undergoing an intensive four-day workshop under the tutelage of Filipino tenor Arthur Espiritu. The concert will also feature Najib Ismail as pianist. For tickets, call 0920-954-0953, 0918-347-3027 or reach out via www.veniccio.com.

Catch the translation of a Pinter play

STAGES Production Specialists, Inc., with MusicArtes, Inc., presents an adaptation of Betrayal by Harold Pinter. Titled Kaliwaan, it is a Filipino translation by Guelan Varela-Luarca, directed by Loy Arcenas and starring Missy Maramara, Nor Domingo, and Ron Capinding. Its final weekend of performances on Sept. 5 to 7 — an extension from its August run — will be staged at The Mirror Studio Theater, SJG Bldg., 8463 Kalayaan Ave., Makati City. Tickets can be purchased through the Google Form here: https://bit.ly/KaliwaanMNL2025.

Celebrate Darna’s 75th anniversary at Comic Con

THE legendary Filipina superhero Darna is making a stop at SuperManila Comic Con 2025 on Sept. 6 and 7 at the Space, One Ayala, Makati City. An exhibit titled From Panels to Legacy: Lipad Darna will feature an array of memorabilia, a special tribute to Darna’s creators, and a heroic photo wall. Costumes from the ABS-CBN series Mars Ravelo: Darna that were worn by Jane de Leon as Darna and Janella Salvador as Valentina, will also be on display. Darna 75th commemorative shirts (in navy, royal blue, gray, and fern green) are available for pre-order via the ShirtsandPrintsPH Facebook account.

Check out Lexus’ pop-up for pets at Mitsukoshi

LEXUS will have a pet-friendly pop-up on Sept. 6 and 7 at Mitsukoshi Mall, Bonifacio Global City. It offers a series of workshops where pet owners can personalize dog accessories to take home. In partnership with LuxuriPets, the pop-up is co-hosted by “lifestyle influencer” Z Teo. Guests can join a workshop led by Romina of Bork and Hookies, which presents all-natural, human-grade, and zero-sugar ingredients for healthy gourmet pet treats. There will be recipe guides to take home. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration can be done here: https://brnw.ch/21wVoh7.

See a mall fashion show by Ligaya Couture

A FEMALE-LED fashion collective, Ligaya Couture, is set to present a fashion show under the theme “Myths and Majesty,” featuring 80 to 100 children and teens. Known for bold, youth-inspired designs, the brand aims to highlight its unique collections. The show takes place on Sept. 7 at the activity area of Farmers Plaza in Cubao, Quezon City.

Visit Robinsons Department Store’s beauty fest

A WIDE RANGE of beauty products will be showcased at Robinsons Department Store’s BeYOUty Fest 2025. Running throughout September, it offers 50% off on select beauty items. Every Friday, the store’s FriDeals promo will give P200 off with a minimum spend of P1,500 at the Beauty Section. From Sept. 13 to 19 at Robinsons Manila Midtown Atrium, a BeYOUty Fest gathering will have activities, exclusive offers, and freebies from top beauty brands. From Sept. 22 to 30, a beauty caravan will also be going around various campuses and in Bridgetowne, Quezon City.

Catch the original Filipino musical Walang Aray

TWO YEARS after its debut, the original Filipino musical Walang Aray is back at the PETA Theater Center, running from Sept. 5 until Oct. 12. It is centered on the love story between Julia and Tenyong, set during the Philippine revolution of 1896. Many of the award-winning lead cast from 2023 are returning: Shaira Opsimar and Marynor Madamesila who alternate in the role of Julia, and Gio Gahol and Jon Abella as Tenyong. They are joined by a new cast member, Lance Reblando who also plays the role of Julia. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Bring the kids to Rep’s Wonderland

REPERTORY THEATER for Young Audiences presents the fantastical world of Alice in Wonderland from Sept. 7 to Dec. 14. Based on the book by Lewis Carroll, with music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, it is directed by Joy Virata and Cara Barredo. As Alice follows the rabbit into Wonderland, the production highlights audience participation with kids in attendance. It runs at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City. For ticket inquiries and showbuying opportunities, message REP’s pages @repertoryphilippines, call 0962-691-8540 or 0966-905-4013, or e-mail info@repphil.org or sales@repphil.org.

Watch Alicia Silverstone’s comeback

A THRILLER starring Alicia Silverstone has landed on digital screens via Lionsgate Play. Titled Pretty Thing, the movie revolves around a passionate toxic affair between Sophie, a high-ranking executive portrayed by Ms. Silverstone, and Elliot, a young waiter played by Karl Glusman. The casual romance turns into a dangerous obsession when Sophie decides to end the relationship. It is available on Lionsgate Play via PLDT Home, Cignal, and Smart.

Listen to Shanti sing about rehab

FILIPINO hip-hop sensation Shanti Dope has dropped his most personal work yet with his new single “Rehab,” a track that chronicles his battle with addiction, the road to recovery, and the power of love as a driving force for change. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.