Stuff to Do (09/27/24)

German films to screen at Shangri-La

KINOFEST, the German film festival, is back for its third edition with the theme “Global Ties, Personal Journeys.” Running from Sept. 26 to 29 at the Shangri-La Plaza mall’s Red Carpet Theater in Mandaluyong, the festival will feature seven German films released from 2021 to 2024. Its opening film, Jonathan Glazer’s 2023 drama The Zone of Interest, won Best International Feature Film at the most recent Oscars. Other German films that will be screened are The Amazing Maurice by Toby Genkel, Franky Five Star by Birgit Möller, Life is Not a Competition… But I’m Winning by Julia Fuhr Mann, No Hard Feelings by Faraz Shariat, The Teacher’s Lounge by Ilker Çatak, and The Theory of Everything by Tim Kroger. For the KinoFest Special program on Sept. 28, Filipino filmmakers Cris Bringas, Moira Lang, and Alex Poblete will discuss films that honor Germany and the Philippines’ cinematic collaborations: City of Flowers by Xeph Suarez, Filipiñana by Rafael Mendoza, Hito by Stephen Lopez, I don’t want to be just a memory by Sarnt Utamachote, and Huling Palabas by Ryan Espinosa Machado. These five films will be screened after the talk. All films for the entirety of the festival are free and open to the public.

Gateway Art Fair at Quantum Skyview

GATEWAY GALLERY is set to bring together artists and art aficionados to the upcoming Gateway Art Fair 2024. With this year’s theme “Live Your Art,” the event will have 30 exhibitors, offering over a thousand art pieces. The artists participating in this year’s Gateway Art Fair include Ryan Cayabyab, Luis “Junyee” Yee, Noel Bueza, and Julius Legaspi. It will run from Sept. 27 to 29 at the Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B, of Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, Quezon City, during mall hours. For the full schedule, visit Gateway’s social media pages.

CCP celebrates Sining Kambayoka’s 50th year

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is leading the celebrations for the 50th founding anniversary of the Sining Kambayoka Ensemble (SKE). On Sept. 27 and 28 in Silang, Cavite, and in Pila, Laguna, outreach programs will make the ensemble’s performances accessible to the public. A Gawad CCP and CCP Kaisa sa Sining Gador Awardee, the Mindanao State University Marawi City’s resident theater company will present three landmark plays: Pilandok, Sulambi, and Si Nonoy at Si Inday. The featured productions will be performed by SKE, as well as the Sumidaw Performing Arts of Pagadian City and the Sining Sarangan Ensemble of General Santos City — two regional theater groups under former SKE artists-directors. The outreach shows are on Sept. 27, 5 p.m., at the Philippine National Police Academy in Silang, Cavite, and on Sept. 28, 4 p.m., at the Colegio Monterei de Pila Child Development, Inc. in Pila, Laguna.

Korean Film Fest presents stories of friendship

IN CELEBRATION of the 75th Anniversary of Friendship between Korea and the Philippines, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines presents the 2024 Korean Film Festival titled “Chingu Kita!,” which translates to “You are my friend.” The festival showcases five films exploring the many facets of friendship, screening from Sept. 27 to 29 at SM Mall of Asia, SM City Baguio, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Davao. The films are the action-packed Smugglers, the comedy Love Reset, the childhood short Picnic, the family film Our Season, and a film about two brothers titled Inseparable Bros. A pocket event, “Meet the Chingus!” will give attendees the chance to engage with prominent figures in Korean cinema: Lee Yun Kyung of the Korea Culture & Tourism Institute, and Son Seung-Hyun, CEO of West World which produced the K-dramas Queen of Tears and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Details about the event and sign-up information can be found at https://bit.ly/KFFMeetTheChingus.

Red Bull Dance Your Style to open nat’l finals

A-LIST CELEBRITIES and top dancers will be coming together on Sept. 28 for a large display of dance diversity and freestyle creativity at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024. After a series of regional competitions held in Davao, Cebu, and Manila, the grand finale stage is set for dancers from around the country to compete for a spot at the world finals in Mumbai, India, in November. The national finals will take place on Sept. 28 at Kilometer Zero, Rizal Park, Manila, from 4:30 p.m. onwards.

Toy jeep exhibit at Farmers Plaza

ON SEPT. 28, the top 40 toy jeepney makers from the National Capital Region, Bulacan, and Rizal will be showcasing their crafting skills in making toy jeeps. At Level 3, Farmers Plaza Bazaar Extension, Farmers Plaza, Araneta City, Quezon City, their works will be displayed for mallgoers to view. The craftsmen will also be there to show visitors their work. The exhibit will be up for the entire day during mall hours.

Carpenters Reborn at The Theatre at Solaire

FANS of The Carpenters can step back in time with the concert Carpenters Reborn, starring Chloe Foston performing the duo’s hits such as “Close To You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Yesterday Once More,” and many more. The show will be at The Theatre at Solaire on Sept. 28. Tickets, priced from P2,800 to P7,800, are available via TicketWorld.

Phum Viphurit’s alter-ego on new single

BANGKOK-BORN singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit is back with a funky, cosmic pop track that marks a transition in sound and character. His new single “The Other Side” was teased with Mr. Viphurit’s alter-ego, Paul Vibhavadi, an anthropomorphic sloth from the cover artwork of his second album. “He’s basically a hybrid of sloth and human who tries his best to fit into city life and the pacing of it. But he’s a sloth, he’s not meant to be in the city,” said the singer-songwriter. The accompanying music video has him turn into the creature. “The Other Side” is now streaming on all digital music platforms.