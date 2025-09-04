Dining In/Out (09/04/25)

1 of 5

I Love Aussie Lamb Fest kicks off

THE “I Love Aussie Lamb” Fest is officially on in Metro Manila, a celebration of the premium quality and versatility of Australian lamb. The festival brings together some of the Philippines’ top restaurants to showcase innovative lamb creations across a wide range of dining concepts, from fine dining to family restaurants, casual favorites, and even burger joints. Diners can now enjoy special lamb dishes at I am Angus, Chesa Bianca, Cyma, Discovery Primea, Souv, Dr. Wine, Mamacita, Bondi & Bourke, Brothers Burger, Blackbird, Elaia, Hossein’s, Persia Grill, People’s Palace, and Sala.

Shangri-La Plaza celebrates Coffee Culture 2025

COFFEE CULTURE 2025 is Shangri-La Plaza’s annual celebration of all things coffee. Coffee Culture kicks off with Amiel + Cuatro Live at the Shang on Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m., at the mall’s Grand Atrium. From Sept. 5 to 7, the Grand Atrium hosts the Coffee Fair. Visitors can join workshops on Sept. 6, including Coffee and Nutrition at 11 a.m. and Coffee Sensory and Cupping at 2 p.m. The Coffee Fair features brands like Abstract Coffee, BCAA, Croft Bulk, Currently Whisking, Hoshi, Kubo by Kape De Filipina, Mamonakukohi, Paik’s Coffee, Salt and Butter, and more. Shangri-La Plaza collaborates with Breakout PH to bring Episode One of Bad Genius to life with the Breakout Interactive Theater at the Red Carpet Cinema on Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. Open to all Shangri-La Plaza shoppers, participants must register on the day of the event at the Red Carpet Premiere booth and present a valid receipt from any specialty coffee shop at Shangri-La Plaza with a minimum spend of P250 in a single receipt, dated Sept. 4-7. Coffee Culture 2025 will be capped by a high energy coffee party, “Hit Me with Your Best Shot!,” on Sept. 7, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Main Wing. Guests are invited to dress, drink, and dance it up in a two-hour experience fueled by espresso and nostalgia. Shangri-La Plaza’s many specialty coffee shops include Bakehouse, Baking Therapy, Bo’s Coffee Primo, Café Lyon, Candid Coffee, Department of Coffee, Figaro, Harlan & Holden Coffee, Mary Grace Café, Muji Café, Piccola, Starbucks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Toby’s Estate, UCC Mentoré, and Zullo. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Mang Inasal reopens in Iloilo

ON AUG. 31, Mang Inasal celebrated the blessing and digital relaunch of its very first branch in Robinsons Place Iloilo, originally opened in 2003, ahead of its grand reopening on Sept. 1. From a single store in Iloilo founded by Edgar “Injap” Sia II, Mang Inasal has grown into one of the country’s most successful homegrown brands. Further strengthened by the Jollibee Group, it has become popular for its signature Chicken Inasal and Unli-Rice offering. Today it has over 570 branches nationwide. A key highlight of the reopening is the introduction of Mang Inasal’s 5G (fifth generation) store design, a future-ready concept that reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation. The 5G store features a more efficient kitchen layout, upgraded Takeout Express, the brand’s first ever Cashless Express Kiosk, and the new Mang Inasal Heritage Wall.

Pickup Coffee opens first Prime Branch in Metro Manila

PICKUP COFFEE is introducing an elevated coffee experience in the metro with the opening of its 2nd flagship store, Pickup Prime, at Ayala Malls Vertis North in Quezon City. The concept was first introduced in Cebu. Pickup Coffee now has 400 company-owned branches nationwide since its founding in 2022. Pickup Prime Vertis North is the first to feature an interactive mirror photobooth, allowing customers to snap photos, play with filters and stickers, and instantly access their digital shots. It also has self-service kiosks in-store or via the App, where they can also earn points and unlock perks. The brand is also introducing a lineup of beverages and bites exclusive to Vertis North. These will be refreshed every few months. These include the Americano Orange Sunrise, Sea Salt Biscoff Latte, Tiramisu Latte, Apple Pie Crumble Milk, and Golden Buttercream Latte. The brand’s signature Kape Kastila is now swirled with creamy espresso soft serve. Customers can also enjoy Americano Affogato Swirls, along with other Sundae Swirl flavors like Caramel Biscoff, Matcha Oreo, and more. Pickup Coffee partnered with baker Ricardo Guninto’s 5G Coffee House, known for its hand-crafted pastries. The new flagship store offers Classic Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Dulce Ensaymada Croissant Roll, and Ham and Cheese Croissant, as well as Classic Choco and Oatmeal Cookies. Vertis North customers can get up to 25% off all orders made through the Pickup App (with a minimum spend of P300) from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12.

Krispy Kreme brings back its Holiday Biscoff Collection

KRISPY KREME Philippines is bringing back the Holiday Biscoff Collection, a festive lineup of donuts and beverages crafted with Biscoff spread. The lineup includes: the new Biscoff S’mores (doughnuts dipped in Biscoff spread, drizzled with torched marshmallow fluff, topped with dark chocolate and Biscoff cookie bits), Biscoff Cheesecake (doughnuts filled with cheesecake kreme, dipped in Biscoff spread, topped with cheesecake powder and a Biscoff cookie), Biscoff Glaze (doughnuts dipped in Lotus Biscoff glaze and drizzled with spread), and the Biscoff Latte (made with Biscoff spread, milk, and an espresso shot, topped with Biscoff kreme and cookie crumbs). The Holiday Biscoff Collection is now available for a limited time only, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15. Doughnuts start at P70 and are available at all Krispy Kreme stores nationwide, while the Biscoff Latte starts at P185 and can be enjoyed at select branches. Customers can grab them via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, or delivery through https://now.krispykreme.com.ph, the Metro Manila Hotline (888-79000), GrabFood, foodpanda, Pick.A.Roo, OrderMo, and Groover.

2GO Travel launches Taste of the Philippines

2GO TRAVEL introduces Taste of the Philippines, a cultural and culinary journey at sea. Developed in partnership with FEATR Media, the program combines travel, education, and cultural appreciation. Students and culinary enthusiasts will embark on voyages that highlight regional specialties, local markets, and cooking traditions unique to Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. There will be culinary workshops and live cooking demonstrations led by chefs, complemented by guided market tours and curated tastings that highlight the Philippines’ diverse food heritage. Beyond the masterclass sessions, the program fosters meaningful connections with industry leaders, opening doors to mentorship and networking opportunities for aspiring professionals. As FEATR’s co-developer of the program, the channel will also document and share these culinary journeys. The inaugural run of Taste of the Philippines will begin in September as a limited program, sailing the Manila-Cebu-Cagayan de Oro route.