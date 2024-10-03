Dining In/Out (10/03/24)

1 of 3

Hope & Sesame’s Bastien Ciocca takes over The Pen’s Bar

ON FRIDAY, Oct. 4, starting at 8 p.m., The Bar at The Peninsula Manila welcomes cocktail aficionados for an evening with Bastien Ciocca, co-founder of Guangzhou’s speakeasy, Hope & Sesame. Hope & Sesame has been a consistent standout in Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for the past six years, and ranked No. 14 in the 2024 list. Mr. Ciocca is the final guest mixologist in The Peninsula Manila 2024 Bar Takeover Series. This year, Masahiko Endo of The Library in Hong Kong, Toru Ariyoshi and Keisuke Yamamoto of Kyoto’s Bee’s Knees, Fauzan Ramon and Fabri Duemillio of Jakarta’s top-rated Pantja, and Ryota Tokomitsu of Tokyo’s legendary The SG Club have collaborated with The Bar in a bid to introduce to the city the cocktail cultures of Japan, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. During his one-night takeover, Mr. Ciocca will take Manila on a sensory cocktail journey. For inquiries, call 8887-2888, extension 6694 (Restaurant Reservations) or e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com.

Nobu Manila celebrates brand’s 30th anniversary

THE MANILA outpost of Nobu Restaurant is among the 57 Nobu locations in the world celebrating the 30th anniversary of the brand. The milestone celebrates chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s innovative take on Japanese cuisine with Peruvian ingredients. For the occasion, Nobu presents a special five-course dinner omakase menu that is offered worldwide from Oct. 7 to 13, celebrating the rich three-decade history of Nobu. Each featured dish is imbued with Chef Nobu’s personal story. The limited-time special tasting menu is priced at P8,871.43 net per person, which commences with a four-way starter of Toro Tartar, Salmon Tataki in Karashi Su Miso, White Fish Tiradito, and Yellowtail Jalapeño. A selection of sushi will then be served, followed by Black Cod Butter Lettuce and Crab Amazu Ponzu, Japanese Beef Anticucho with hijiki seaweed, grilled tomato, and oshinko. The meal concludes with a selection of mini desserts. The experience offers diners a full taste of Nobu’s signature dressings and sauces. For pre-dinner cocktails or simply to hang out, Nobu Manila also offers during the same period Nobu’s Anniversary Bar Bites. Guests can opt to lounge at the Nobu bar, cabanas, or main dining area and pair their choice of bar bites with the featured anniversary cocktail Matsuhisa Martini (P560) or their favorite beverage. Nobu Hotel’s in-room dining menu also offers the anniversary special Four-Way Starter selection. Nobu Manila is open from 5 to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For inquiries, call 8800-8080 or e-mail noburestaurant@cod-manila.com.

Newport World Resorts does Jura

THE Whisky Library opens its doors to Jura Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Brand spokesperson George Schulze will oversee the single-malt whisky flight showcasing the Jura 12, Jura 12 Sherry Cask, and newly launched Jura 15 Sherry Cask. The session will also feature a bespoke menu that pairs with the whisky flight. The exclusive masterclass is on Oct. 16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are P4,000 net per person via https://tickets.newportworldresorts.com/products/jura-masterclass?group=experiences.

Jollibee has a new dessert

JOLLIBEE now offers its new Cookies & Cream Sundae: creamy vanilla soft serve topped with crushed Oreo cookies and a chocolate shell coating. The Jolly Sweet Treats lineup also includes Iced Mocha and Peach Mango Pie. They are available at Jollibee branches via dine-in, take-out, or drive-through, with prices starting at P40. Delivery is available via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.