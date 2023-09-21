Dining In/Out (09/21/23)

1 of 5

Peter: The Bar takes over The Peninsula Manila

TOKYO isn’t just a culinary hub. It’s also one of the world’s classiest cocktail capitals, where mixologists can mix a classic Manhattan that will knock your socks off. That’s exactly what guest bartender Mao Matsumoto of The Peninsula Tokyo’s Peter: The Bar aims to accomplish this Saturday, Sept. 23, when she takes up her spot at The Bar of The Peninsula Manila during her takeover. For the one-night-only event, Ms. Matsumoto will take her passion for cocktails from her skybar home on the 24th floor of The Pen Tokyo to The Pen Manila where she will shake up gin-, vodka-, and whiskey-based cocktails from Peter: The Bar’s menu, as well as serve unique drinks crafted especially for the occasion like Mao’s Charm, Tokyo Joe, and Edo Palace. For inquiries on Peter: The Bar Takeover At The Peninsula Manila, call 887-2888, extensions 6691 and 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com or visit peninsula.com.

Coke collaborates with gaming company on new flavor

COCA-COLA has launched a new limited-edition flavor from Coca-Cola Creations, done in collaboration with Riot Games, the publisher and developer of League of Legends. The result is Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar which is the first collaboration with a gaming company on a Coca-Cola flavor. Accompanying the product’s release are in-game and digital experiences for players across the globe. For an interactive experience, players will be transported to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, the home for unique Coca-Cola Creations digital experiences, by scanning the QR code on a Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar bottle or can. One offer available now on the Creations Hub is the Ultimate Emote Generator, an Instagram filter allowing players to view themselves in the style of League of Legends emotes for social sharing. “Coca-Cola Ultimate boasts a striking design, delivers a unique taste of +XP for gamers during their adventures, and elevates their gaming experience by giving them a refreshing drink,” said Adrian Manlapig, Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Philippines, in a statement. Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar fuses the two iconic brands with a packaging design that features black and various shades of gold. The familiar Coca-Cola Creations logo is complemented by a bespoke “Ultimate” crest and features a blue Hextech glow. The design showcases a Coca-Cola Spencerian Script font, inspired by the Nexus Crystals in League of Legends. Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugaris now available nationwide in the Philippines. For more information, visit www.coca-cola.com/creations.

Nespresso introduces its smallest machine yet

NESPRESSO’s latest innovation in its machine line is the Vertuo Pop, its smallest yet most impactful Vertuo machine to date. It can brew four cup sizes, whether hot or iced, without sacrificing valuable counter space. The Vertuo Pop machine line — which is partly made with recycled materials, both the machine and its packaging — comes in Liquorice Black, Spicy Red, Coconut White, Pacific Blue, and Mango Yellow. A new sixth color, Aquamint, will be available in the Philippines by November. Like other Vertuo machines, the Vertuo Pop uses Nespresso’s Centrifusion Technology through which the machine can read the unique barcode of every Nespresso Vertuo blend and utilize the exact water volume required for optimal brewing. This allows users to explore four varying cup sizes based on their preferred cup at any time of the day: Espresso (40 ml), a Double Espresso (80 ml), a Gran Lungo (150 ml), or a Mug (230 ml). Meanwhile, Nespresso will be opening its seventh boutique this month, this time at the SM Mall of Asia. It will carry a wide selection of premium coffees, simple-to-use machines, and coffee accessories. There will also be interactive displays. One can find the Vertuo Pop and other Nespresso machines online via www.nespresso.ph, and at the boutiques in Power Plant Mall, Podium Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Mitsukoshi BGC, Ayala Center Cebu, and soon at SM Mall of Asia, and in pop-up stores in Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, TriNoma, and Alabang Town Center.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a trip to Korea

TO MARK the brand’s 86th anniversary, Krispy Kreme Philippines will be giving a lucky customer a trip to Korea via the 86 OG® Holiday Giveaways. The winner will explore the land of K-pop, K-drama and anything K-culture in a four-days-three-nights sponsored tour which includes an exclusive visit to the Krispy Kreme South Korea factory store. Also up for grabs in the promo are an iPhone 14 128gb and an iPad 10th generation for the 2nd and 3rd prize, respectively. Eighty-three winners will receive a one-month supply of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts and Signature Brewed Coffee. The promo is open to all OG Card members who purchase a dozen of any of the participating combo products from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15: a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts plus any of the Pepsi products (Pepsi Regular, Pepsi Black, 7Up, Mountain Dew, Mirinda, Mug, Gatorade, or Premiere Bottled Water); a dozen Mixed Doughnuts plus any of the Pepsi products; a dozen Assorted Doughnuts plus any of the Pepsi products; and, a dozen Premium Assorted Doughnuts plus any of the Pepsi products. OG Cards are available for P195 in all Krispy Kreme store or through delivery via now.krispykreme.com.ph, GrabFood, foodpanda, Pick.A.Roo and Groover.

Red Ribbon now offers new Caramel Delight Cake

RED RIBBON has just come out with the new Caramel Delight Cake. The cake has soft chiffon layers with cream-colored ice cream in between, caramel icing, cream drops as toppings, and caramel syrup at the center. Prices start at P479 for the Junior size and P669 for the Regular size. It is available at all Red Ribbon outlets and can also be ordered via Red Ribbon’s delivery website, the Red Ribbon app, via delivery hotline at #87777, or through the Grab Food and Foodpanda apps.

McDonald’s Twister Fries are back

MCDONALD’S Twister Fries have made their way back to McDonald’s stores. The McDonald’s Big Mac and Twister Fries Meal is available for a limited time only. The Twister Fries can also be enjoyed as a solo item or as a free upgrade to any McDonald’s Large Meal with Fries, and are now available via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and McDelivery, in Regular and Sharing sizes. They may also be purchased via channels such as GrabFood, foodpanda, PickARoo, and SM Online.