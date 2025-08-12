3 films enter 73rd FAMAS awards with 10 noms each

1 of 4

THE Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) announced the nominees for the 73rd FAMAS Awards on Aug. 10 through its official Facebook page. Three of the Best Picture-nominated films will enter the awards with 10 nominations each.

The three films are Green Bones by Zig Dulay, Topakk by Richard Somes, and Mamay by Neal Buboy Tan. Their respective directors also have been nominated as Best Director.

Other films in the running for Best Picture are Uninvited (which got eight nominations), And the Breadwinner Is… (also with eight nominations), and When Magic Hurts (seven nominations).

FAMAS is known as the oldest existing award-giving body in the Philippines and one of the oldest in Asia. The organization, which is composed of writers and movie columnists, started in 1953.

This year, the winners of the 13 categories will be declared at the Manila Hotel on Aug. 22. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

Below is the complete list of nominees:

Best Picture: Alipato at Muog, Under a Piaya Moon, Topakk, Green Bones, When Magic Hurts, And the Breadwinner Is…, Balota, Mamay, The Hearing, and Uninvited

Best Director: JL Burgos for Alipato at Muog; Richard Somes for Topakk; Law Fajardo for The Hearing; Gabby Ramos for When Magic Hurts; Chito Roño for Espantaho; Neal Buboy Tan for Mamay; Kurt Soberano for Under a Piaya Moon; Zig Dulay for Green Bones; Jun Lana for And the Breadwinner Is…; and Dan Villegas for Uninvited

Best Actor: Dennis Trillo for Green Bones; Vice Ganda for And the Breadwinner Is…; Arjo Atayde for Topakk; Alden Richards for Hello, Love, Again; Kelvin Miranda for Chances Are, You and I; and Aga Muhlach for Uninvited

Best Actress: Marian Rivera for Balota; Julia Montes for Topakk; Rebecca Chuaunsu for Her Locket; Judy Ann Santos for Espantaho; Kathryn Bernardo for Hello, Love, Again; and Ara Mina for Mamay

Best Supporting Actor: Ruru Madrid for Green Bones; Joel Torre for Under a Piaya Moon; Sid Lucero for Topakk; Jhong Hilario for And the Breadwinner Is…; Jeric Raval for Mamay; and Will Ashley for Balota

Best Supporting Actress: Nadine Lustre for Uninvited; Isabelle Sophie Ng for Her Locket; Eugene Domingo for And the Breadwinner Is…; Alessandra de Rossi for Green Bones; Claudine Barretto for When Magic Hurts; and Mylene Dizon for The Hearing

Best Screenplay: Alipato at Muog, Under a Piaya Moon, Balota, Green Bones, The Hearing, and Mamay

Best Production Design: When Magic Hurts, Topakk, Mamay, Under a Piaya Moon, Espantaho, and Hello, Love, Again

Best Cinematography: When Magic Hurts, Topakk, Uninvited, Kalakal, Mamay, and And the Breadwinner Is…

Best Editing: The Hearing, Topakk, Alipato at Muog, Under a Piaya Moon, Hello, Love, Again, and Green Bones

Best Musical Score: When Magic Hurts, Mamay, Green Bones, Hello, Love, Again, And the Breadwinner Is…, and Uninvited

Best Sound: Topakk, Alipato at Muog, Mamay, And the Breadwinner Is…, Green Bones, and Uninvited

Best Theme Song: “Sa Likod ng Tagumpay” for Idol, “Paruparo” for When Magic Hurts, “Hamon” for Mamay, and “Hahamakin Ang Lahat” for Uninvited