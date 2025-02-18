CreaZion Studios presents Everything About My Wife

A ROMANTIC comedy featuring celebrity power couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado is hitting the big screen this “love month.”

Everything About My Wife, produced by CreaZion Studios and GMA Pictures, explores themes of love and marriage, with the acting duo bringing real emotions to the fictional narrative.

It follows Dom (played by Mr. Trillo), an unhappy married man who tries to get his wife Imo (played by Ms. Mercado) to divorce him. To do this, he enlists the help of womanizer Miguel (played by Sam Milby) to seduce her. When the two fall in love, Dom regrets the whole scheme and realizes what exactly he could lose.

Director Real S. Florido said in a press conference on Feb. 13 in Quezon City that romantic comedies have an important place in the cinema landscape.

“Filipinos are suckers for love. Gustong-gusto natin ang kinikilig, umiiyak, at nasasaktan (We really like feeling butterflies, crying, and getting hurt) with the main character onscreen,” he said.

THE UNIVERSALITY OF LOVE

On the two leads being a real-life couple, Mr. Florida added, “It’s easy to work with them because they’re so open, so confident in what they’re doing, and there’s so much trust in the team.”

As a husband, Dennis Trillo said that he hopes to bring authenticity to his role as Dom.

“It’s important to tell stories with universal themes. Because we’re husband and wife, we know what actually happens, from arguments to happy moments to dealing with problems,” he explained.

For Jennylyn Mercado, their growth as actors and as people has helped them take on very personal roles in a professional manner.

Their last film together, Rosario (2010), had a completely different background. “Noong time na ‘iyon, lagi kami nag-aaway. Buti na lang heavy drama ang ginagawa namin (At that time, we were fighting a lot. It’s a good thing we were making a heavy drama)!” she said.

Now, the two have matured enough to be able to depict “the real highs and lows of marriage” in a fictional narrative.

ROMCOM EXCITEMENT

Having a third party always makes an interesting conflict in romcoms, according to Sam Milby, who plays the Casanova antagonist Miguel.

“He’s a man with many lovers, a womanizer. It was a challenge for me because I’m the opposite. I’m a shy, introvert type, and I have to play an outgoing ladies’ man,” he said.

“But I do shine in kind of evil roles.”

“It was a challenge, and I was out of my comfort zone, but as an actor you always have to put yourself out there,” he added.

Also in the cast are Carmi Martin, Polo Laurel, Alex Agustin, Joyang, Chico Alicaya, and Karlo Aranza.

Ms. Mercado told the press that the whole set, with the cast and crew, made a good team — which is the key to a great romcom.

“Ang importante ay na-enjoy namin kung papaano ginagawa ang bawat eksena (What’s important is we enjoyed making each scene),” she said. “At napakasarap katrabaho si Dennis (And it was so good working with Dennis)!”

Everything About My Wife opens in cinemas on Feb. 26. — Brontë H. Lacsamana