Musical achievements during the pandemic will be honored

THE ILOCANO word sudi means illustrious, famous, or well-known, used to refer to those who have contributed much to their community. Bestowing this word on someone is both a celebration and public affirmation of their work.

Now on its second iteration, the SUDI National Music Awards is now accepting nominations with that very goal in mind.

“We’re not only talking about artists and performers, but also outstanding performances, shows, or venues that uplift Filipino music. It spans creations, institutions, research, and presentations of findings,” said Ryan Cayabyab, National Artist for Music and chairman of the SUDI Awards 2023 jury.

In its inaugural year, 2020, the SUDI Awards acknowledged 19 outstanding musical achievements that shaped the preceding decades.

For this year, achievements from 2021, 2022, and 2023 will be recognized. Individuals, institutions, and organizations can make a nomination as long as the person, group, or work is Filipino. Self-nominations are not allowed.

“Perhaps there’s work that hasn’t been brought to national consciousness — a new opera, musical, symphonic piece, or ethnomusicology study that few people are talking about. We also welcome discoveries from the provinces,” Mr. Cayabyab said at the press conference on Nov. 14.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), through its Subcommission on the Arts, initiated the awards under the leadership of former chairman Virgilio Almario. It was Felipe M. de Leon, Jr., also a former NCCA chairman, who proposed it be called the SUDI Awards.

Previous recipients of the awards include Joey Ayala, Ebe Dancel, Gloc-9, the musical Rak of Aegis, radio station 98.7 DZFE-FM, and the Philippine Madrigal Singers, among many others.

Arvin Manuel P. Villalon, head of the National Committee on Music, explained that these awards are set apart from other music awards because it is grounded in tradition and extensive research.

“It serves as an inspiration for other artists to continue their own work. In the Cordillera Region, particularly Kalinga, there’s an oral tradition of praising those who bring honor to the community through song or chants,” he said.

For this edition, which covers three years of the pandemic, those who persevered with their work even amid the risks and uncertainties of that time can finally be acknowledged.

The deadline for nominations is on Dec. 31. For full mechanics, visit https://ncca.gov.ph/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/SUDI-2023-guidelines.pdf. — Brontë H. Lacsamana