OPM singing champions share a stage for Valentine’s Day

AFTER CHARTING their own paths as singers and musicians, five big names in the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) landscape — Martin Nievera, Sofronio Vasquez, Jed Madela, Jona, and Klarisse de Guzman — are coming together to headline the Valentine’s concert Champions of the Heart.

They will take the stage together for the first time at the Marriott Grand Ballroom at Newport World Resorts, Pasay City, on Feb. 14. Touted as being the biggest Valentine’s show this year, the one-night concert will feature classic love songs, solo performances, and special duets.

Leading the night is Martin Nievera, the “Concert King,” whose romantic ballads and commanding stage presence have made him an enduring icon of OPM. Joining him is Sofronio Vasquez, the first Filipino and first Asian artist to win The Voice USA in 2024.

Also taking center stage is Jed Madela, a power belter renowned for his countertenor range and global competition triumphs that launched his career.

Completing the lineup are Jona, the first grand champion of Pinoy Pop Superstar, and Klarisse de Guzman, referred to by some as the “Soul Diva” thanks to her emotionally rich performances.

For Mr. Nievera, agreeing to the concert was a no-brainer, especially given how rare it is for more than two people to headline a Valentine’s show.

“The combination of us five will allow us to take all that we’ve learned and put it together,” said Mr. Nievera during a press conference on Jan. 15. “I’ve wanted to work with John (Mr. Prats, the concert’s director) for the longest time because I know he’s a hands-on director. He challenges us.”

Mr. Nievera waxed romantic during the press conference. “It’s not about where we’ve won in life or our career. The star of the show is love, relationships, and how you, too, can become a champion of the heart,” he said.

Mr. Vasquez also said that they are done championing themselves. “Mas gusto na namin i-champion ang ibang mga kwento (We want to champion other stories now), like how we are going to gel and connect with each other to sing songs so that people will want to watch,” he said.

As the concert performer who is the newest in the industry, he added that he is excited and open to learning from the other four.

Meanwhile, Mr. Madela teased that while there will be power ballads, intense duets, and biritan (belting), the focus will be on “the storytelling of relatable emotions.”

Jona told the press that it’s a dream concert, but the vibes during rehearsals are light. “Magaan lang talaga sila lahat katrabaho (It’s easy to work with all of them),” she said.

The director, Mr. Pratts, explained the visual motifs of the concert: a castle for the “OPM royalty” headliners, and gold and black with playing cards referring to how “when you love, you gamble.”

“It’s going to be a visually strong show. The narration of it will be different,” he said. “They will be the ones to tell the stories.”

Like the other four, Ms. De Guzman expressed excitement to feel like a singer again after having spent some time focusing on her family.

“I foresee that everyone will relate so much to the songs and even sing along with us. Of course, there will be lots of collaborations among us five,” she said.

Tickets for Champions of the Heart are now available via Ticketworld online and all Ticketworld outlets as well as the Newport World Resorts Box Office, with prices ranging from P3,800 to P13,500. The concert is produced by Full House Theater Company in association with Starmedia Entertainment. — Brontë H. Lacsamana