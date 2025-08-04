WITH THE GOAL of introducing a new chapter in wellness through its spa offerings, Conrad Manila is incorporating ISUN Skincare into its new signature therapies.

This marks the Colorado-based product line’s debut in the Philippines. It is found exclusively in Conrad Spa Manila’s refreshed spa menu. Offerings include massage and facial rituals, created “to nurture the mind, body, and spirit” using the organic products.

ISUN Skincare was founded by Bunnie Gulick in 2006, after decades of product formulation, development, and manufacturing experience in the wellness and beauty industries. She decided to start her own brand that focused on healing and rejuvenating.

“ISUN is rooted in nature, rooted in integrity, rooted in intention and healing. As a company, we are committed to sustainability and holistic wellness,” said Tracey Annette Drabløs, director of ISUN Skincare, at the brand’s launch at the Conrad Manila in Pasay City, on July 23.

Their ethos is “an alchemical approach to beauty,” grounded in ISUN’s roots in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, USA, where they handcraft plant-based formulations spanning cleansers, masks, serums, moisturizers, mists, herbal body oils, and lip care products.

“Like us, Conrad believes in offering holistic wellness experiences, and so together, we have co-created elevated spa rituals that will deeply nourish body, mind, and spirit,” Ms. Drabløs explained.

Created in small batches using organic botanical ingredients, the new products “complement Conrad Spa’s vision of blending luxury with conscious care.”

Treatments incorporate ISUN’s gemstone-infused aromatic oils. Some utilize Chinese medicine techniques like gua sha, where an object is used to scrape the skin for therapeutic benefits, and energy-balancing massages aimed at restoring both physical and emotional health.

Highlights of the Conrad Spa Manila’s refreshed treatment menu include:

• Transcend (90 minutes) — A deeply relaxing massage that “harmonizes energy and restores balance,” using calming aromatherapy blends, energy-balancing gemstones, and herb-infused oils. These products are meant to aid in enhancing energy flow throughout the body.

• Elevate Facial (90 minutes) — A therapeutic and restorative facial designed to target devitalized skin. Here, gua sha is used “to stimulate energy flow and circulation, contour facial angles, and aid in detoxification.”

• Ormus Bath (30 minutes) — A luxurious soak featuring mineral-rich bath salts infused with delicate aromatics. This ritual “offers a grounding and replenishing experience for both body and spirit.”

Guests can book individual treatments or combine them into a wellness experience tailored to their needs. For the full list of spa treatments and rituals, visit Conrad Spa. — Brontë H. Lacsamana