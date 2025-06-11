IN A CASE of perfect timing, Dalaga na si Maxie Oliveros: A Drag Musical Extravaganza, which combines the art of drag and musical theater, will be staged during Pride Month.

A sequel to the hit 2013 production Maxie the Musical, which in turn was based on the 2005 film Ang Pagdadalaga ni Maximo Oliveros, it follows the titular Maxie who is on the verge of adulthood as she discovers the dazzling world of drag.

Presented by J+Productions and line produced by PETA Plus, this newest piece of Filipino queer pop culture will run from June 13 to 22 at Illumination Studio in Makati City.

The show features newcomer Jamila Rivera, a fresh talent hailing from Naga City, Camarines Sur, as she takes on the role of an older Maxie Oliveros, one who is ready to reclaim her story. It is set five years after the original musical and film, with the young beauty queen aspirant turning to the world of drag to fully embrace her identity.

For director Melvin Lee, the production’s hybrid identity as part-musical, part-drag revue is a challenge since it will combine live singing, lip sync performances, and video projection.

Conceptualized in February, the show will have three original songs by musical director and arranger JJ Pimpinio, with the rest being covers as is usual with the art of drag. Most importantly, it is set in 2018, during the height of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s war on drugs.

“We won’t just look at the facade and the fabulosity of drag. I want the audience to see the human side of the performers, to go beyond the facade, the fabulosity, to see a person behind it,” Mr. Lee told the media at a June 5 press conference.

He co-wrote the script with writers Julia Icawat Enriquez and Mikaundre Gozum Santos.

“Every performance that the drag queens do is their expression and their statement to whatever context they are in,” he added. The original musical and film depict teenage Maxie’s trauma after falling in love with a police officer who later guns down her father.

Dalaga na si Maxie Oliveros: A Drag Musical Extravaganza will see Maxie go on “a new journey in the drag community, where she will find a new family and a support system,” Mr. Lee explained.

For Ms. Rivera, who was handpicked after rigorous auditions, it is an honor to bring the beloved queer icon’s story to life.

“It’s actually a very big responsibility, but I am really happy to have a solid team who will help me,” she told the press. “Gusto namin maihatid ’yung kuwento ni Maxie, mabigyan ito ng hustisya, at maipagpatuloy at mas mapabongga ’yung buhay niya (We want to convey Maxie’s story, give it justice, and continue and even improve on the life she has).”

A newcomer, Ms. Rivera said that the originator of the role back in 2013, drag queen Maxie Andreison, served as her inspiration to pursue drag and the coveted role itself. (Ms. Andreison recently won season two of Drag Race Philippines.)

“In the show, the Maxie character is new in this world, and she is just introduced in the drag scene, which I can relate to,” Ms. Rivera added.

Joining Jamila in the cast are some of the country’s top drag performers: Zymba Ding, Corazon, Mrs. Tan, and Winter Sheason Nicole. The production also features theater actors Jem Manicad, Gerhard Krystoppher, and Gabriel Villaruel.

Dalaga na si Maxie Oliveros: A Drag Musical Extravaganza runs from June 13 to 22 at Illumination Studio, 2723 Sabio St. corner Chino Roces Ave., Makati City. Tickets, costing P2,500, are now available via https://ticket2me.net/dalaga-na-si-Maxie. — Brontë H. Lacsamana