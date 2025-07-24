Metro Pacific rolls out vegetables at S&R

IN CELEBRATION of Nutrition Month this July, More Veggies Please (MVP), the consumer brand under Metro Pacific Fresh Farms, announced the start of its retail rollout across Metro Manila, making its debut at S&R Membership Shopping locations. Additional supermarket partners are expected to follow in the coming weeks. Grown and harvested in the largest and most advanced greenhouse facility in the Philippines, More Veggies Please brings a new standard of freshness, safety, and quality to the fresh produce aisle. By combining modern agricultural technology, sustainable practices, and using non-genetically modified organism seeds, MVP ensures that every vegetable is grown with care, producing more consistent and safer harvests than those from traditional farming. The produce is grown in a controlled environment that minimizes the need for pesticides, uses 90% less water and land compared to traditional farming, and is resilient against extreme weather — ensuring steady production all year long. The facility is also vertically integrated, managing every step from seed planting to harvest to delivery. This integration not only guarantees operational efficiency but also significantly reduces food miles, resulting in fresher produce reaching Metro Manila. Now available at S&R are cherry tomatoes (Red Cherry, Yellow Cherry, Chocolate Cherry), cucumbers (Lebanese and Japanese) and different kinds of lettuce (Crystal, Salanova, Batavia, Butterhead, and Romaine). For updates, recipes, and more, follow @moreveggiespleaseph on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Gateway’s World Kitchens does weekday lunch plates

WORLD KITCHENS in Gateway Mall 2 is launching its Special Culinary Festival — a weekday promo featuring complete lunch sets for P349. Available Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the promo includes meals that combine an appetizer, main course, dessert, and drink in one package. Meal set options include: HK Ma’s Bistro’s Master stock chicken rice with seasonal vegetables, cucumber salad, dumpling soup, red bean dessert soup, and iced tea; The You No Men’s Tonkotsu White Ramen, gyoza, watermelon slice, and Blue pea lemonade or tropical swirl drink; Unagi Yukimitsu’s Pork Katsudon, mixed vegetables, watermelon slice, and Blue pea lemonade or tropical swirl drink; and Prana’s Murgh Makhani (buttered chicken, basmati rice), frontier vegetable samosa, pickled salad, tamarind sauce, and sweet lassi; among others. Several cuisines from Chinese to European will be represented. World Kitchens is located on Level 4 of Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, Quezon City. For reservations, e-mail wkreservations@aranetagroup.com, call 8860-9799, or message 0918-939-4537.

Monkey Shoulder announces bartender contest winner

MONKEY SHOULDER has announced that David Abalayan, bar manager at OTO Bar in Manila, is the Philippines’ winner of the 2025 Ultimate Bartender Championship (UBC). Mr. Ablayab triumphed over bartenders going head-to-head to test skills in pouring, table service, nosing, the perfect serve and building a round of drinks. He will be going to Tokyo in October to represent his country in the Regional Finals against other UBC finalists from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. Monkey Shoulder first launched the Ultimate Bartender Championship in 2015 and it has been held in over 21 countries with over 8,000 participants to date. The first-ever Monkey Shoulder Ultimate Bartender Championship Regional Finals will take place in Tokyo from Oct. 10 to 12, together with the DMC World DJ Championships.

OldTown White Coffee debuts in PHL

OLDTOWN White Coffee transformed Robinsons Magnolia into a slice of Ipoh’s historic kopitiam culture with “Back to Where It All Began,” a five-day immersive showcase that marked the brand’s official Philippine debut. Guests explored the brand’s new look, an homage to Ipoh’s heritage, and sampled two flavor profiles specially selected for Filipino palates: Salted Caramel Flavored White Coffee and 30% Less Sugar White Coffee. Introduced in 1999, OldTown White Coffee brought the nostalgic flavor of kopitiam-style White Coffee into homes, inspired by the slow-roasting Hainanese coffee tradition from Ipoh. OldTown’s signature blend of Arabica, Robusta, and Liberica coffee beans delivers a full-bodied aroma and smooth flavor. It is available in over 30 countries worldwide. OldTown White Coffee is reaffirming its presence in the Philippines by expanding its existing portfolio of Classic and Hazelnut Flavored White Coffee with the two new flavors. OldTown has an exclusive distribution deal with San Miguel Super Coffeemix, Co. Inc. The partnership secures nationwide reach for the portfolio, ensuring every flavor is readily available in all leading supermarkets nationwide and online via the JDE World of Coffee Flagship Store on Shopee and Lazada.