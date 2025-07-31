Dining In/Out (07/31/25)

1 of 4

Nespresso offers deals throughout August

THIS AUGUST, Nespresso offers a range of exclusive offers, from discounts on premium coffee machines to complimentary accessories and flexible payment options. Customers can enjoy up to 30% off select coffee machines throughout the month. To sweeten the deal, Nespresso has partnered with leading banks — including BDO, BPI, Metrobank, Security Bank, HSBC and Unionbank — to offer 0% interest installment plans for up to six months when purchasing with their credit cards. Beyond machines, there are special offers on Nespresso coffees — and buyers can receive complimentary accessories. Nespresso’s Unforgettable August Deals are available nationwide at Nespresso boutiques and pop-up stores. Customers may also shop online at www.nespresso.ph or the Nespresso Mobile app starting Aug. 1. Nespresso boutiques can be found at the Power Plant Mall, Podium Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Mitsukoshi BGC, Ayala Center Cebu, SM Mall of Asia, and TriNoma. There are also pop-up stores at Greenbelt 5, Greenhills Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, Glorietta 4, Alabang Town Center, and SM North EDSA The Block. For more information on specific offers, terms, and conditions, visit www.nespresso.ph or contact 477-7870. Follow @nespresso.phl on Facebook for more information.

Krispy Kreme brings back its Pet Collection

IN CELEBRATION of International Dog and Cat Day this August, Krispy Kreme Philippines brings back one of their favorite collections, the Pawsome Pet Collection (a lineup of doughnuts inspired by pet dogs and cats). The Pawsome Trio are: Charlie the Shih Tzu, a fluffy, brown dog doughnut filled with custard, and dipped in dark chocolate; Ollie the Sheep Dog, a cuddly, furry dog doughnut filled with dark chocolate, dipped in white chocolate and topped with kreme; and, Pebbles the Siamese Cat, an elegant and sweet cat doughnut filled with cookies and kreme, dipped in white chocolate, topped with white and chocolate kreme. Please note that these doughnuts are made for humans, and are not safe for pets to consume. The Pawsome Pet Collection will be available for a limited time only, from Aug. 4-17, at all Krispy Kreme stores nationwide. They are available for dine-in, take-out, drive-through, or delivery through https://now.krispykreme.com.ph, through the Metro Manila Hotline (888-79000), and delivery apps GrabFood, FoodPanda, Pick.A.Roo, OrderMo, and Groover.

Jollibee launches new delivery app

JOLLIBEE has officially launched its redesigned delivery app. The app, which features a clean, modern design and smoother navigation, quicker checkout, and app-only deals, is designed to make ordering smoother and more rewarding. As part of the launch, there are app-exclusive deals available until Oct. 27. All users can get free delivery for a minimum order of P400. New users can receive a free Peach Mango Pie (for a minimum order of P100) and a free Chickenjoy Super Meal (for a minimum order of P600). The Jollibee Food Delivery App can be downloaded on Google Play Store and the App Store.