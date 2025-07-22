Philippine TV is adapting more foreign hits

1 of 2

THIS July has seen the premieres of two Filipino television series which have been adapted from foreign material. Studio Viva’s Bad Genius: The Series debuted on Viva One while ABS-CBN Studios’ It’s Okay to Not Be Okay was released on Netflix and iWant.

The former was adapted from the hit 2017 Thai film Bad Genius and the subsequent 2020 series of the same name, which centers on a straight-A student who concocts a cheating scheme for exams. The latter was adapted from a 2020 Korean drama, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, which follows an antisocial children’s book author who finds emotional healing with a psychiatric hospital employee.

Both foreign series have now found their way into Philippine entertainment, adapted for Filipino tastes.

BAD GENIUS

For director Derick Cabrido, taking on the popular Thai story was a challenge. “The original series had already set a standard, and you’re not supposed to drop down from that,” he said at a press conference early in July. “It’s a big challenge, and I love challenges.”

One way the local adaptation is making the story different is how it tackles the reality of the education system in the Philippines.

“That’s one of the reasons the Thai movie and series became a hit. It’s not just pop culture, but it has social commentaries,” he said.

Atasha Muhlach, a fresh face with a showbiz family background, takes on the lead role of Lin in Bad Genius: The Series.

“I’m very grateful because this is my first lead role, so I’m honored to have such a great project with a great team,” she said. Her character, known for her intelligence and cunning, receives a scholarship to one of the country’s top private high schools, where she devises a cheating scheme for her and her classmates.

“Lin is very mysterious, with many personalities in a way that will be revealed as the show progresses,” added Ms. Muhlach.

Her co-stars are Jairus Aquino, Gab Lagman, and Hyacinth Callado. Other cast members include Romnick Sarmenta, Yayo Aguila, Irma Adlawan, Sarah Lahbati, Gold Aceron, and Art Acuña.

New episodes will air every Thursday on Viva One.

IT’S OKAY TO NOT BE OKAY

For director Mae Cruz-Alviar, adapting the Korean series into a Filipino context was tough, especially given the mental health themes present in the story.

“We had to match the story to how our audience accepts conversations about mental health,” she said at a press conference this month.

The local adaptation sees Anne Curtis as the antisocial children’s book author, Joshua Garcia as the psychiatric caregiver, and Carlo Aquino as an autistic man. Their three paths cross and allow for a journey of healing from childhood trauma, mental illness, and grief.

“There’s still limited awareness [about mental health locally], so we had to avoid overwhelming viewers,” said Ms. Cruz-Alviar. However, she assured Filipino fans of the K-drama that it will have “the same feels” as the original.

Ms. Curtis explained that the “universal story” rings true even in a Philippine context.

“Every Filipino, whether it’s family or friends, will be able to relate to the story of healing, pain, and love,” she said, adding that she and her two main co-stars “poured their heart and soul into these characters.”

“Some of you may already know the story, but we promise it’ll feel brand new,” said Ms. Curtis.

Other members of the cast include Rio Locsin, Michael De Mesa, Agot Isidro, Maricel Laxa, and Enchong Dee.

It’s available on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, Netflix, and iWant. — Brontë H. Lacsamana