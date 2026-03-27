THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said it supports an International Labour Organization (ILO) initiative to expand digital and green youth skills training for those entering the construction industry, citing the need to align workforce capabilities with evolving industry demands.

In a statement on Thursday, the DoLE said the introduction of new training modules on Building Information Modeling (BIM) and green construction skills could help address skills mismatches and improve employability, particularly among young workers.

The modules were presented during the Partnership forum for DigiGreen Construction Skills on March 25 in Quezon City, attended by representatives from government, industry, labor, and academia.

Labor Undersecretary Carmela I. Torres noted that the construction sector accounts for about 10% of the workforce but is undergoing rapid transformation due to digitalization and the need for climate-responsive development.

“DoLE remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen employability, improve job matching, promote quality apprenticeships and training-to-employment pathways, and align workforce development with the needs of an evolving labor market,” Ms. Torres said.

According to the DoLE, the launch of the BIM and Introduction to Green Construction Skills programs provides the youth with innovative competencies designed to open doors to higher-paying, future-ready roles.

These modules, implemented through the ILO–Korea Partnership Programme known as Advancing Digital and Green Skills for Youth in ASEAN, aim to equip workers with expertise most valued by modern employers.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that as of January, construction accounted for 9.6% of total employment and forms part of the broader Industry sector, which comprises 18.3% of the workforce.

Targeting young, low- to medium-skill workers, the ILO initiative aims to equip participants with practical skills that might improve access to higher-quality employment. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking