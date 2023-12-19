AUDIO EQUIPMENT manufacturer JBL has dropped a party essential that provides booming, crystal clear music in time for the holidays.

The JBL PartyBox Ultimate aims to shake up the floor and light up the night with its immersive surround sound, multi-dimensional light shows, splashproof design, and karaoke/private concert-enabling features. Now available in the Philippines, it will cater to a market of music enthusiasts and party lovers who want to elevate all private and public events.

“We have about 70% market share in the party speaker segment. Now, we are bringing you the king of our PartyBox line,” Larry Secreto, Harman Philippines’ country head, said at the launch on Dec. 14 in Grand Hyatt Manila.

He added that the new speaker can tackle up to two basketball courts, which is perfect for Filipinos who love to have very loud sound at very good quality.

“The PartyBox Ultimate really matches the kind of quality that Filipinos are looking for, that punchy and strong bass sound,” he said.

The new model, costing P79,999, boasts Original JBL Pro Sound featuring two drivers, mid-range speakers, dual tweeters, and subwoofers, boosted by a Dolby Atmos surround sound system. This results in a thunderous, 3D-immersive spatial experience.

It also includes starry night effects and cool light trails and strobes, accentuating every beat with a multi-dimensional light show. The visuals can be synced and controlled with the JBL One app.

Party playlists can be streamed in high definition over Wi-Fi or connected via Bluetooth when on the move. Though it is humungous in size, the PartyBox Ultimate is designed for mobility with its easy-to-grip handle, sturdy wheels, and simple and effective cable management setup.

Finally, people can try being a DJ with the speaker’s very own JBL PartyPad. Located on the PartyBox’s top panel, this interactive feature offers DJ-quality sound effects and remixes, co-designed by Australian DJ Tiger Lily.

“We DJs work with lots of different filters and effects on our mixer, like the echo and the roll. It was important to have these on our PartyPad,” said Ms. Lily at the speaker’s launch.

Aside from helping develop the various functions in the feature, her voice was also recorded for users to hear when using it.

“They recorded me saying party slogans so that there would be a DJ sort of in the speaker for everyone to experience at home,” she told reporters.

For more information on the model, visit JBL Philippines’ official website (www.jbl.com.ph) and social media accounts. — Brontë H. Lacsamana