THE MANILA Broadcasting Co., known simply as MBC, has rebranded as MBC Media Group as it expands from a purely broadcast entity to a multi-platform business offering various channels and services.

“For our partners, this is a symbol of our bigger and stronger integrated media platforms to help grow their businesses. For our audiences, this means we now have more ways to serve them better with information, entertainment, and year-round community service activities,” MBC Media Group President Jun Nicdao said at a trade event on Feb. 6 at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City.

The company was founded in 1939 as radio station KZRH (now DZRH). Its rebranding now reflects “its ability to adapt proactively to the changing needs of the Filipino audience.”

The vision for the MBC brand is to stay relevant forever, Mr. Nicdao said.

Juan M. Elizalde, MBC Media Group’s Senior Vice-President, noted that the new logo featuring six ellipses represents fluidity and sound waves — a nod to its legacy business — as well as the six strategic business units.

These are radio, TV, promotions, talents, events, and digital, which “play into the overall strategic vision and growth of the company.”

“This means bigger audience, better services, and more platforms to reach the audiences, fully integrated campaigns on air, online, and on-ground, and more ways to serve Filipinos everywhere,” Mr. Elizalde said.

He added that the various units are expanding, especially with the country migrating into digital television.

“MBC will be rolling out digital TV stations in all major broadcast areas, including Mega Manila,” he said. — Brontë H. Lacsamana