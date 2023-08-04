THE FILIPINO Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) announced the nominees for the 71st FAMAS Awards on Aug. 2 through its official Facebook page.

Family Matters will enter awards night with 12 nominations including Best Actor (for Noel Trinidad) and Actress (Liza Lorena), plus Best Director (Nuel Naval) and Best Picture. Also in the running for Best Picture are Blue Room (which got 10 nominations), Leonor Will Never Die (nine nominations), and Deleter (eight nominations).

FAMAS is known as the oldest existing award-giving body in the Philippines and one of the oldest in Asia. The organization, which is composed of writers and movie columnists, started in 1953.

This year, the winners of the 13 categories will be declared at the Manila Hotel on Aug. 13.

Below is the complete list of nominees:

Best Picture: Cineko Productions’ Family Matters; Heaven’s Best’s Blue Room; Music Box Films’ Leonor Will Never Die; AQ Prime’s La Traidora; and Viva Films’ Deleter

Best Director: Nuel Naval for Family Matters; Mikhail Red for Deleter; Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan for Blue Room; Alejandro Ramos for La Traidora; and Martika Escobar for Leonor Will Never Die

Best Actor: Paulo Avelino for Ngayon Kaya; John Arcilla for Reroute; Diego Loyzaga for Greed; Ian Veneracion for Nanahimik ang Gabi; and Noel Trinidad for Family Matters

Best Actress: Liza Lorena for Family Matters; Nadine Lustre for Greed; Heaven Peralejo for Nanahimik ang Gabi; Janine Gutierrez for Ngayon Kaya; and Sheila Francisco for Leonor Will Never Die

Best Supporting Actor: Soliman Cruz for Blue Room; Nonie Buencamino for Family Matters; Mon Confiado for Nanahimik ang Gabi; Sid Lucero for Reroute; and Rocky Salumbides for Leonor Will Never Die

Best Supporting Actress: OJ Arci for La Traidora; Nikki Valdez for Family Matters; Louise delos Reyes for Deleter; Mylene Dizon for Family Matters; and Nour Hooshmand for Blue Room

Best Screenplay: Mel Mendoza del Rosario for Family Matters; Martika Escobar for Leonor Will Never Die; Abet Raz and Alejandro Ramos for La Traidora; Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan for Blue Room; and Nikolas Red and Mikhail Red for Deleter

Best Production Design: Eero Yves Francisco for Leonor Will Never Die; Maolen Fadul for Blue Room; James Rosendal for Greed; Elfren Vibar for Family Matters; and Law Fajardo for Reroute

Best Cinematography: Carlos Mauricio for Leonor Will Never Die; Ian Alexander Guevara for Deleter; Joshua Reyes for Reroute; Noel Teehankee for Family Matters; and Neil Daza for Blue Room

Best Editing: Lawrence Ang for Leonor Will Never Die; Nikolas Red for Deleter; Beng Bandong for Family Matters; Vanessa de Leon for Blue Room; and Law Fajardo for Reroute

Best Musical Score: Len Calvo for Ngayon Kaya; Alyanna Cabral and Pan de Coco for Leonor Will Never Die; Cesar Francis Concio for Family Matters; Myka Magsaysay-Sigua and Paul Sigua for Deleter; and Jazz Nicolas and Mikey Amistroso for Blue Room

Best Sound: Armand de Guzman and Aian Caro for Deleter; Andrea Teresa Idioma and Emilio Bien Sparks for Nanahimik ang Gabi; Corinne de San Jose for Reroute; and Jannina Mikaela Minglanilla and Michael Keanu Cruz for Blue Room

Best Short Film: Ang Mga Abo by Gabby Ramos; Golden Bells by Kurt Soberano; Dosena by Kyla Romero; Pasan by Marvin Cabas and John Paul Dabuet; and Isa sa Isang Dosena by Leia Reyna Pasumbal — Brontë H. Lacsamana