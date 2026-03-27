Stuff to Do (03/27/26)

Join the 1st Southeast Asian Congress of Hispanists

THE Embassy of Spain is presenting the first Southeast Asian Congress of Hispanists this week. The event brings together scholars, researchers, and practitioners dedicated to the study of the Spanish language, literature, and culture. Participants from across Southeast Asia, along with invited experts from Europe and the United States, will come together at the Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros from March 26 to 27 to foster dialogue on the role of Hispanic studies in a global and multicultural context. The event is being held through the Instituto Cervantes and its Cultural Section and in collaboration with the Academia Filipina de la Lengua Española and the Fundación Duques de Soria. Further information may be found at https://www.hispanismosea.org/.

Watch the OPM Friends at Newport World Resorts

FOR A NIGHT of classic hits and feel-good nostalgia, Groovin’ The Greatest Hits will be staged on March 27, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Newport World Resorts, Pasay City. Known for their lively, dance-filled concerts, OPM Friends is an all-star lineup of veteran Filipino performers composed of Celeste Legaspi, Leah Navarro, Mitch Valdes, Nanette Inventor, Pat Castillo, Pinky Marquez, Bo Cerrudo, and Ding Mercado. The supergroup first came together in 2024 through the OPM Friends Carol for a Cause initiative to raise funds for colleagues in the music industry facing serious medical and financial challenges. They now occasionally bring together legendary voices of the era to perform enduring classics such as “Isang Mundo, Isang Awit” and “Umagang Kay Ganda.” Tickets are available at all Ticketworld outlets and Newport World Resorts Box Office, ranging in price from P1,800 to P7,800.

Join NCCA’s Pakudos cultural recollection

THE National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) will be staging its first Lenten cultural recollection, titled Pakudos. The activity will kick off with a Holy Mass and be followed by a cultural performance by MB Rosie Sula, Sinukwan Kapampangan, Powerdance, Manunubli ng Sinala, and JM Yosures, who are all respected cultural performers from their regions. The Lenten presentation will be held on March 27, 5 p.m., at the Rizal Park Open-air Auditorium in Manila.

Catch a concert at City of Dreams

THIS MONTH’s concerts at City of Dreams Centerplay continue with The Golden Sound of the Platters at the Grand Ballroom on March 27 and 28. Staged by Steve O’Neal Productions, tickets are priced at P3,000, P5,000 and P7,000 available via TicketWorld: https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=TGSOTP26.

Immerse in BTS and Huntrix experiences

GH MALL and Estancia are offering BTS Comeback and Huntrix Energy experiences in their spaces for Earth Hour. On March 28, both Ortigas Malls will banner K-pop. The Armyverse is invited to GH Mall to celebrate BTS’ comeback while Huntrix is invited to Estancia Mall for the “Golden” fans of K-Pop Demon Hunters. There will be music, activities, and a chance to meet fellow K-pop fans. Everyone is welcome to bring their light sticks and dress up in their best outfits to celebrate with the K-pop community, while also supporting a great environmental cause. Shoppers can join either event with a single or accumulated receipt worth P1,000.

Go to an Earth Hour concert

WWF-PHILIPPINES, in partnership with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, will lead the main Earth Hour 2026 switch-off this weekend. It will be held at Arcovia City in Pasig on March 28. The event will feature sustainability-focused activities, including a youth fair, a local hour bank initiative, and an Earth Hour virtual run, culminating in a symbolic lights-off ceremony followed by an “unplugged” concert with The Ridleys, Clara Benin, and Lola Amour. Simultaneous switch-off activities will also take place across Megaworld Lifestyle Malls nationwide, reinforcing the call for collective climate action.

Join art workshops at Gateway Gallery

THE 2026 edition of Art in the City, with the theme “Visual Composition Made Easy: Still Life in Oil Pastel,” is set to take place at the Gateway Gallery Studio on March 28, 2 to 5 p.m. This initiative is made up of eight art workshops for aspiring artists and creators. The first will be led by Jasmin Lacay of Grupo Kwadro. The workshop and art materials are free, but donations are encouraged. Interested participants may sign up here:

https://forms.gle/omyYtv2s7hzb4XPs9. Meanwhile, Araneta City itself will have all its malls participate in Earth Hour, with lights going off that day from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Watch a musical homage to National Artists

HONORING the enduring legacy of the country’s National Artists for Music, the University of the Philippines Manila Chorale (UPMC), in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), is restaging the concert Tanglaw: Pamana ng Himig with the special collaboration of National Artist for Music Dr. Ramon P. Santos, at the Metropolitan Theater Manila on March 29. The concert seeks to illuminate and celebrate the richness of Philippine cultural heritage by bringing to life the timeless works of the country’s National Artists for Music, offering audiences a deeper appreciation of their lasting contributions to Filipino artistry. The concert will feature a repertoire including Dinggin Mo. O Yahweh, Kaslonon, Tuksuban by Ramon Santos; Digdiwi, Ay Kalisud, and Kaming Magmamani arrangement by Antonio Buenaventura; Purihin si Yahweh by Lucrecia Kasilag; Umawit Kang Masaya by Lucio San Pedro; Ang Pagpapala by Francisco Feliciano; Buligi and O Bayan Ko by Ryan Cayabyab; Lagi Kitang Naalala by Leopoldo Silos with arrangement by Noel Velasco; Gaano Ko Ikaw Kamahal by Ernani Cuenco and Levi Celerio with arrangement by Mark Anthony Carpio; Kenkoy by Nicanor Abelardo with arrangement by Ruben Federizon; Galawgaw by Levi Celerio with arrangement by Fidel Calalang, Jr.; and lastly, Payapang Daigdig by Felipe de Leon with arrangement by Lucio San Pedro.

Celebrate Binondo Day at Lucky Chinatown

LUCKY CHINATOWN will be taking center stage in the celebration of Binondo’s 432nd founding anniversary on March 29, bringing together culture, heritage, and festive experiences in the heart of the world’s oldest Chinatown. Binondo will be coming alive with parades and cultural activities, and the mall will offer experiences that explore the district’s rich Filipino-Chinese history. At the core is the Chinatown Museum, where 18 immersive galleries trace Binondo’s past, from early Chinese settlements and religious traditions to trade, art, and the rise of Filipino-Chinese identity. Beyond the museum, the Imperial Wing extends the journey through authentic dining and heritage-inspired retail. For more details, visit Lucky Chinatown’s social media pages.

Listen to Haydn’s The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ

FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY (FEU), through the FEU Center for the Arts, is presenting the Pundaquit Virtuosi from Zambales in Haydn’s The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ on March 31 at the FEU Chapel. A Holy Week presentation, it will include reflections between musical passages while surrounded by the chapel’s Stations of the Cross, a National Cultural Treasure created by National Artist Carlos “Botong” Francisco. This special Lenten event is presented in partnership with the FEU Campus Ministry. It is free to all visitors on March 31, 5 p.m., at the FEU Chapel. Limited seats are available so pre-registration is needed via https://forms.office.com/r/Tb3m5a9W49.