MONDE NISSIN Corp. reported a 0.76% decline in attributable net income to P9.72 billion in 2025 from P9.79 billion in 2024.

Consolidated revenue rose 4% to P86.5 billion in 2025, the company said in a disclosure on Thursday.

Reported net income reached P8.6 billion, up from P450 million in 2024.

The listed food and beverage manufacturer said its fourth-quarter results showed increases in net income and revenue.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 5.7% to P23.2 billion, while core net income attributable to shareholders increased 8.1% to P2.5 billion, supported by higher gross profit.

During the same period, the company posted net income of P1.9 billion, reflecting a smaller impairment reversal in the meat alternative business compared with the prior year. This was partly offset by a P501-million non-cash loss from fair value adjustments on the guaranty asset.

The Asia-Pacific branded food and beverage (APAC BFB) segment reported a 4.7% increase in full-year net sales to P72.8 billion. Fourth-quarter net sales rose 5.8%, driven by volume growth in biscuits and other categories.

Domestic business sales rose 5.4% for the full year and 5.7% in the fourth quarter.

Gross profit declined 1.8% to P25.3 billion for the full year but increased 2.9% to P6.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

“Our APAC BFB business delivered steady topline growth in the fourth quarter, supported by volume growth in biscuits and other categories, while noodle revenue improved by 3.4% sequentially in Q4,” Monde Nissin Chief Executive Officer Henry Soesanto said.

“Although higher edible oil costs continued to put pressure on gross margins, our pricing actions and cost-saving initiatives, including reformulation, contributed to a modest, incremental sequential margin improvement. We anticipate mid to high-single-digit revenue growth in our domestic business for Q1,” he added.

Revenue from meat alternatives under Quorn Foods declined 2.9% for the full year on a constant currency basis but increased 0.3% in the fourth quarter.

Gross profit for the segment rose 20% to P3.5 billion for the full year and increased 33.8% to P1 billion in the fourth quarter.

Gross margin expanded by 417 basis points (bps) to 25.6% for the full year and by 584 bps to 27.4% in the fourth quarter, driven by transformation initiatives, lower input costs, and price increases, partly offset by lower production volumes.

“Constant currency sales declines eased further and stabilized in Q4, with gross margin expanding over 500 bps year on year. Despite a challenging category, we met full-year EBITDA guidance, with a modest reversal of prior impairment losses, reflecting steady progress in our ongoing transformation,” Mr. Soesanto said.

He said the company continues to manage potential impacts from macroeconomic and geopolitical developments.

Monde Nissin reported cash and cash equivalents of P15.4 billion and a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 as of Dec. 31, 2025. Outstanding debt stood at P1.6 billion, while operating cash flow reached P11.3 billion for the year.

Monde Nissin shares rose 3.02% to P6.49 apiece on Thursday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno