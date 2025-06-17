Entertainment News (06/17/25)

1 of 7

Kate Torralba to perform at MUSICMEX

FILIPINO singer-songwriter and multidisciplinary artist Kate Torralba will be representing the Philippines at the first edition of MUSICMEX, a premier music showcase festival dedicated to fostering collaborations, cultural exchanges, and business opportunities in music. The event will take place in Mexico City, Mexico with Ms. Torralba performing on June 19 at Jardin Jacarandas.

Indian Embassy holds International Day of Yoga

BECAUSE June 21 is the International Day of Yoga (IDY) as decreed by the United Nations in 2014, the Embassy of India will be holding a yoga session at the sports complex of the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in Las Pinas City on that date, from 8 to 10 a.m. The event aims to spread more awareness on the universal message of yoga, which integrates the mind, body, and soul. At the event, participants will practice a one-hour yoga session led by yoga experts. It is open for registration via the embassy’s pages.

Everyone’s KPOP Manila at Robinsons Galleria

THERE will be a celebration of K-pop at Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas on June 21. Visitors can look forward to interactive fan booths and K-variety show-inspired games, a K-POP Cover Dance Festival, and special performances from guest P-pop groups. It is open to all. This is a project of the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines and Seoul Shinmun, in partnership with the Korea Copyright Protection Agency – Manila Office and Philippine K-pop Convention Inc.

Visually impaired director makes short film on PWDs

THE short film Ballad of a Blind Man, written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Charlie Vitug, can now be viewed online. It explores themes of abuse, feminism, and emancipation through the story of a demure and loving daughter named Bea, who cares for her ailing and overbearing blind father. The piece premiered during the Manila Film Festival 2024 as a nominee for Best Cinematography. Ballad of a Blind Man is available on youtube.com/@charlievitugproductions.

Saxophonist Kenny G live in Manila

IT WILL BE a night of smooth jazz when saxophonist Kenny G takes the stage at Cubao’s New Frontier Theater on July 15, 8 p.m. He will be performing timeless classics, from the romantic strains of “Songbird” to the heartfelt notes of “Forever in Love.” His hit track “Going Home” will be part of the setlist, an unofficial national closing tune for businesses across China. Tickets, priced from P5,500 to P12,000, are on sale via ticketnet.com.ph.

HoYo FEST 2025 brings games to life

THE official fan celebration of HoYoVerse, the global gaming company behind popular titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero, will run from July 24 to 27 at the SMX Convention Center in Mall of Asia, Pasay City. This year’s event will include additions like the Artist Alley, a space where local creators can sell fan-made HoYoVerse-inspired merchandise, and a stage segment featuring live performances from cosplayers, musicians, and fan artists. Tickets go on sale starting June 24 via the official HoYo FEST website, https://hoyo.link/wqjjLntrY.

ATEEZ returns with GOLDEN HOUR: Part.3

AWARD-WINNING Korean all-star group ATEEZ is back with their 12th EP, GOLDEN HOUR: Part.3, released ahead of their upcoming In Your Fantasy world tour. The record aims to capture the “fevered energy of a summer night — a fleeting burst of freedom and escape that quenches a deep, almost insatiable thirst.” It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Ju Ji Hoon to attend Manila fan meet

SOUTH KOREAN actor Ju Ji Hoon is coming to Manila for the first time for his 2025 Asia Tour Fan Meeting, JUNIVERSE. It will be held on Aug. 2 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. Known for performances in K-Dramas and movies like Princess Hours, The Devil, Hyena, Kingdom, and Along With the Gods, Mr. Ju will be interacting with fans for the event. Tickets go on sale on June 21 via SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets. It is presented by Wilbros Live.