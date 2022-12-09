Entertainment News (12/09/22)

1 of 6

Quarentados, Save the Children offer virtual caroling

THE VOCAL group Quarentados partners with Save the Children Philippines for “Namamasko Po,” virtual caroling project for a cause. The pandemic and other crises may have limited the usual house-to-house Christmas carols — often introduced with the greeting “namamasko po” — so Save the Children Philippines and Quarentados are bringing caroling to the next level through the digital space with a twist. Songs and special performances of Quarentados — a group of singing professionals who are now based abroad, namely baladeer Martin Nievera, OPM singer JoAnne Lorenzana, and classical singer and songwriter Lara Maigue — were recorded. The songs are a mix of soulful renditions and good-vibe holiday music that Filipinos can play during Noche Buenas, Christmas parties, reunions, Media Noches, and other gatherings this December. In addition, Save the Children Philippines’ Celebrity Ambassador and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi gives a heartfelt message on why Christmas is about selfless sacrifice, love, joy, and peace. To make virtual caroling part of one’s holiday plans, contact Patrich Decaño (0933-522-1226) for more information. The project benefits vulnerable children in Save the Children Philippines’ project areas, and is made possible through partnerships with UCC and Shell Pilipinas.

Spotlight series focuses on Jaime Fabregas

ABS-CBN Film Restoration celebrates the legacy of actor and musical scorer Jaime Fabregas for his contributions to Philippine cinema by streaming his digitally restored classics in the latest edition of its Sagip Pelikula Spotlight series this December. It kicked off with the online premiere of the digitally restored version of Here Comes the Bride, where Fabregas starred in and received nominations from the Golden Screen Awards and FAMAS Awards back in 2011. The restored Here Comes the Bride — now streaming in the latest Sagip Pelikula Spotlight via KTX — includes a pre-show interview with Fabregas. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/HCTBonKTX, priced at P150 each. More of Fabregas’ work as an actor in films Oro, Plata, Mata, Ganito Kami Noon… Paano Kayo Ngayon?, Bad Bananas sa Puting Tabing, Ngayong Nandito Ka, Puso ng Pasko, Sarah… Ang Munting Prinsesa, and Haplos; and as a scorer for Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko, Wansapanataym The Movie, Hiling, and Eskapo, have been digitally-restored and can be viewed on KTX. For more details on its upcoming film showings, follow ABS-CBN Film Restoration on Facebook (facebook.com/filmrestorationabscbn), Twitter (@ABS_Restoration), and Instagram (@abscbnfilmrestoration).

Louis Tomlinson album promo

LOUIS Tomlinson has released his second album, Faith In The Future, which captures his optimistic world view. While recording the album, Mr. Tomlinson had a specific goal: to produce a collection of songs befitting an anthemic live show. Warner Music Philippines has Faith In The Future vinyls and CDs up for grabs. A Louis Tomlinson truck will be wandering the metro and fans who post a video or photo on TikTok or Twitter with it get a chance to win merchandise. The truck will be taking different routes along Katipunan, Taft, Manila, Pasay, and C5, and fans can check Warner Music Philippines’ official Facebook page to learn its location. Those who post on TikTok must use the hashtag #SpotLouisTomlinsonMNLand tag @warnermusicph, and use Mr. Tomlinson’s “Silver Tongue” as audio on the video which must be set to public to qualify. Twitter users should photo of themselves with the Louis truck and use the hashtag #SpotLouisTomlinsonMNL, and tag @warnermusicph, @Louis_Tomlinson and @LTHQOfficial on the post, which must be public to qualify. The giveaway is open to Philippine residents only and runs from Dec. 9 to Jan. 8. Four TikTok participants will be chosen via a draw, and will each get a vinyl record of Faith In The Future, while four Twitter participants will also be chosen via lucky draw, and will each get a CD of Faith In The Future. Winners will be contacted via direct message.

GMA Network airs NCAA Season 98 Finals

ON DEC. 11, GMA Network will air Game 2 of the face-off between the Letran Knights and the Benilde Blazers at the National Collegiate Athletic Association of the Philippines (NCAA) Season 98 Men’s Senior Basketball Finals, live from the Araneta Coliseum, with a simulcast at 3 p.m. on GMA and GTV. The Knights trumped the Blazers, 81-75, in Game 1 on Dec. 4, inching closer to a historic 3rd straight NCAA title. Game 2 of the NCAA Finals will be anchored by Synergy Sports host Martin Javier. Joining him is basketball analyst Benjie Paras. The halftime entertainment will feature actress Sanya Lopez and popular girl group XoXo. The NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Finals on Dec. 11, and Dec. 18 (as needed) airing live on GMA and GTV at 3 p.m. Tickets are available via www.ticketmax.ph. Catch the livestream on the NCAA Philippines website www.gmanetwork.com/ncaa, NCAA Philippines Facebook page and YouTube channel, and GMA Sports’ Facebook and Twitter pages. Viewers abroad can catch all the action via international channel GMA News TV.

Rock queens stage comeback show

DUE to insistent public demand, Pinoy rock queens Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal, and Lougee Basabas are restaging their collaborative show at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City on Dec. 14, 8 p.m. This time around, the iconic women of the late 1990s to mid-2000s OPM are set to perform together in an outdoor venue known for standing-room-only crowds, a deliberate contrast to the state-of-the-art The Theatre At Solaire where they held their sold-out concert last weekend. Dubbed Tanawin: A Thanksgiving and Listening Party, the intimate gig also provides an opportunity for the participating acts to preview new material and announce special projects for next year. Presented by GNN Entertainment Productions, Tanawin marks the second time that the six solo acts will be performing together live. From their early days as lead vocalists of late 1990s/early 2000s bands, to establishing their identity as individual artists, the six acclaimed singer-songwriters have proven their staying power with sold-out tours and concerts, chart-topping singles and albums, and a dedicated fanbase. Regular and VIP tickets are available at P1,300 and P2,200 here: bit.ly/tanawintickets

iWANTTFC to livestream Eraserheads reunion concert

THE PRODUCERS behind the highly anticipated reunion concert of iconic OPM band Eraserheads have partnered with iWantTFC to bring Huling El Bimbo to audiences overseas live and on-demand with 48 hours access starting Dec. 22, 8 p.m., GMT+8. Tickets are priced at $29.99 each.