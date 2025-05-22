Dining In/Out (05/22/25)

1 of 3

Tea at Newport World Resorts

YAWARAGI at Hotel Okura Manila presents a Japanese-style afternoon tea through its seasonal Haru Afternoon Tea. This set features prized teas from Fukuoka, Japan, including Yame Sencha and Matcha. Priced at P2,150++ per set (good for two guests), the Haru Afternoon Tea is available until May 31. It will be followed by a summer-inspired version, Natsu, launching in June. Meanwhile, Hilton Manila introduces its Tea Society experience at the Madison Lounge and Bar. The experience includes a choice of two distinctive themes: Gatsby’s Glamour, inspired by the opulence of the 1920s, and Dapper’s Lounge, which captures a more contemporary, polished aesthetic. This is priced at P2,500++ per person with a minimum of 20 guests. The Garden Wing Café offers a daily high tea set that combines sweet and savory selections with a choice of coffee or tea, priced at P750 net per person and available until June 30. For more information on Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

DTI holds food festival

THE DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) will open this year’s DTI Food Festival, themed “Flavors from the Regions,” on May 30, with an opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m., at the Megatrade Halls 1 through 3, at Mega B in SM Megamall. The food fair will run through June 1.

Shake Shack’s newest roadside menu

SHAKE SHACK has released a limited time menu reminiscent of childhood summers. Menu items include Smashed Onion Cheeseburger (thinly sliced onions smashed into a 100% Angus cheeseburger with Dijonnaise and pickles, in between a buttered non-GMO potato bun), Sweet Corn Shake (vanilla frozen custard hand spun with creamed corn and topped with sweet corn kernels and cornflakes), Calamansi Pie Oh My Concrete (vanilla frozen custard blend with Wildflour calamansi pie, with 5% of the sales going to CENTEX, Ayala Foundation’s education program for underserved Filipino communities). Shake Shack also has a line of drinks for the season: limited time-only Cucumber Mint Lemonade with real cucumber and mint mixed with house-made lemonade and ARC Lava Rock Vodka, Shackmade lemonade (blended with ARC Botanical Gin), smaller sizes for shakes, and ShackMeister Ale (available in 330 ml bottles, and packs of four). Follow @shakeshackph on Facebook and Instagram for more details or visit shakeshack.ph.

US Embassy launches adobo cookbook

ON May 15, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson hosted the launch of the US Poultry Adobo Collection cookbook by “Adobo Queen” chef Nancy Reyes-Lumen to celebrate one of the Philippines’ dishes and showcase the quality of US poultry products. “The US Poultry Adobo Collection is a symbol of the close bond between the United States and the Philippines and our shared love for food as friends, partners, allies, and foodies,” Ms. Carlson said during the launch. With the support of the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service in Manila, the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC), and the United Soybean Board, the cookbook features more than 20 adobo and sauce recipes crafted by Ms. Reyes-Lumen. These recipes pay homage to traditional Filipino regional cooking styles while incorporating modern twists using US chicken, duck, and turkey products that are available in the Philippines. Limited copies will be available to restaurateurs, importers, and other industry representatives during US poultry product promotion events. Select recipes from the cookbook, such as US Chicken Adobo Pastil and US Chicken Adobo sa Kamatis, will be posted on USAPEEC’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/USAPEECPHL).