Dining In/Out (02/19/26)

McDonald’s brings back cheese and chili dunks

MCDONALD’S Philippines has brought back the Cheese Dunk and Chili Con Carne Dunk. Another fan favorite from 2025 that is making a comeback is the Ebi Burger. The Cheese Dunk is a savory cheese sauce, and the Chili Con Carne Dunk features rich flavors of chili, beef, and spices. The Ebi Burger is a timely offering during the season of Lent. It is a crispy shrimp patty but now made with silky cheese sauce. Both the Cheese and Chili Con Carne Dunks, as well as the Ebi Burger, are available through dine-in, take-out, drive through, and delivery via McDelivery, Grab Food or Food Panda. For more information about McDonald’s products and promos visit www.mcdonalds.com.ph.

Tanduay presents Tanduay Superior Rum

THE Year of the Fire Horse is all about high energy, passion, and determination, and Tanduay raises a toast to brave beginnings with the Tanduay Superior Rum limited-edition label. Tanduay Superior Rum is crafted by combining rum aged for two years with rum aged for up to 12 years. Bright bronze in color, it is bottled at 80 proof with an alcohol content of 40% by volume. On the nose, molasses is followed by fruit notes of orange peel and banana, and rounded out with toasted walnut. On the palate, it has layers of caramel, oak wood, and pepper, with a gentle sweep of nuts and coconut. It is described as having a fresh light to medium body with a medium to long dry finish, and has lingering flavors of molasses and cocoa. Tanduay Superior Rum has received several silver and gold medals from the Monde Selection. Tanduay products are available at www.shots.ph and in leading supermarkets and liquor stores nationwide.