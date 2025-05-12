Style (05/12/25)

1 of 3

May is for mothers at The Farm

THE FARM AT SAN BENITO honors mothers with exclusive wellness journeys designed to replenish their spirit. Achieve a healthful glow with an IV Infusion filled with Vitamin C for the immune system and pair it with a Magnetic Clay Foot Treatment to absorb impurities and heavy metals (P9,800++ per person). Enjoy a free 30-minute Acqua Hydrotherapy Session for pain relief to complement a Hilot Lakambini, a revitalizing therapy that enhances energy levels and supports hormonal balance for optimal well-being (P11,800++ per person).

Family bonding at Paseo Outlets

THIS SUMMER, the Paseo Outlets at Greenfield City is reimagining what a family day out can be. From May 30 to June 1, make memories that go beyond shopping with the launch of Sportscape, an outdoor adventure zone for kids, and a three-day summer sale with up to 70% off on top brands. From May 30 to June 1, enjoy up to 70% off across brands including Under Armour, Speedo, Crocs, Oaklet, West Elm, Levi’s, Payless, Lacoste, and other brands. On May 31 and June 1, the Paseo Outlets will become the stage for Sportscape, an outdoor attraction for families. At the heart of Sportscape is the Paseo Outlets Junior Warrior Challenge, an obstacle course designed for kids four to eight years old. Held at the newly launched Paseo Outlets Obstacle Park — now officially accredited by the Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation — for P350, participants get access to the full course and take home a finisher medal. Registration is now open at https://bit.ly/PaseoOutletsOCR2025. For younger kids aged two to four, there’s the Push Bike Race at Plaza Regina. Register and pay the fee of P450 to participate and receive a finisher medal upon completion. Register at https://bit.ly/PaseoOutletsPushBikeRace2025. Families can also try their luck at the game booths scattered around the area — just present a single receipt worth P1,000 to join. There will be a roller skate exhibition at Plaza Regina at 6 p.m. on both May 31 and June 1. Near the obstacle course is the new Rope Art Playground. There’s also the GoKart Adventure for kids and adults with pedal-powered go-karts. Soon, Playtopia will open at Laguna Central — an indoor inflatable playground. Treat the whole family to a break at the Paseo Outlet’s newest dining spots: Zus Coffee, Prima Kantina, or Aidalicious Chicken Inasal. The Paseo Outlets is located along Tagaytay Balibago Road, Greenfield City, Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Montblanc watch inspired by Reinhold Messner

THIS YEAR, Montblanc unveils the latest timepiece in the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Collection: the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen Mount Vinson Limited Edition, which pays homage to mountaineer and Montblanc Brand Ambassador Reinhold Messner and his ascent of Mount Vinson in Antarctica, the final peak that completed his variation of the Seven Summits Challenge. Now known as Messner’s list, the Seven Summits Challenge saw him climb the seven highest mountain peaks on each of the seven continents. Since the idea of climbing seven peaks began in the 1950s, only around 500 people have achieved the feat. The new Geosphere 0 Oxygen edition is limited to 986 pieces as a nod to 1986: the year when Mr. Messner climbed Mount Vinson. The timepiece comes in a 43.5mm titanium case with a new composite middle case crafted from quartz fibers, aluminized basalt fibers, CaCO3, and light blue resin. This composite mix creates a design reminiscent of the colors and patterns of glacial ice found in Antarctica with its interlocking networks of crystals. The middle case is adorned with a luminous outline of Mount Vinson. It is positioned on the left side of the case so only the wearer can see it. This icy theme continues onto the dial with a blue-green and light grey sfumato glacier pattern that was created using a special technique called gratté-boisé as the base. The dial is further highlighted by a light grey anodized aluminum bezel with blue luminescent cardinal points. Zero oxygen inside the case not only eliminates fogging, which can occur with drastic temperature changes at altitude, but also prevents oxidization. Each timepiece comes with a certificate as proof of this technology. The timepiece is powered by the Caliber MB 29.25, featuring an automatic movement with Montblanc’s Manufacture Worldtime complication with approximately 42 hours of power reserve. Like with all 1858 Geosphere models, both the Northern and Southern hemispheres are represented by two three-dimensional globes that turn anticlockwise and include a day and night indication. Dots mark the seven peaks of Messner’s List on the Northern Hemisphere globe and the Mont Blanc summit. There is also a date at three o’clock and a dual time indication at nine o’clock. Montblanc has also added an engraving of the peak on the caseback. This is the first time a watch in the 1858 collection has been fitted with a new, easily interchangeable rubber strap. The blue-green strap features a mountaineer’s rope motif and a mountainous profiles pattern on the inside to improve breathability and comfort on the wrist. The rubber strap includes stitching above the lugs, a signature feature on watches in the 1858 collection. Montblanc is available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City.