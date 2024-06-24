Style (06/24/24)

1 of 3

Avon releases Pride Collection

FOR PRIDE Month, Avon has released a limited-edition Pride Collection that features the Supershock Volume Loader Mascara, and an expanded lineup of the Glimmerstick Eyeliner in four new shades. The Supershock Volume Loader Mascara is enriched with vitamin E for healthier-looking lashes. Its helix brush ensures flawless application, delivering a water-resistant, smudge-proof, flake-proof, and clump-free formula from root to tip, with an intense black color, packaged in vibrant limited-edition Pride packaging. Meanwhile, Avon’s Glimmerstick Eyeliner Pride Collection is infused with nourishing rosehip oil and vitamin E. Available in four limited-edition shades — Azure Blue, Daring Citrine, Emerald Glow, and Cosmic Obsession. They are designed to achieve a bold and playful look that will last all day. To further show support to the LGBTQIA+ community, Avon sponsors products for LGBTQIA+ organizations such as Home for the Golden Gays, Bahaghari, PANTAY, and LoveYourself, providing useful body care, apparel, make-up, fragrance, and skincare items for its members to appreciate. Each Supershock Volume Loader Mascara purchase will come with a P10 donation to Avon’s partner support groups. The Pride Collection can be found at www.avonshop.ph, through Avon Representatives, Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

Gap collaborates with Dôen

GAP has collaborated with California clothing label Dôen for a collection of women’s apparel and accessories. It features Dôen’s feminine take on Gap’s iconic styles. “Gap partners with brands that champion originality and use fashion as a powerful form of self-expression,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap, in a statement. Said Katherine Kleveland, Co-Founder and CCO of Dôen in the same company statement: “As with all our Dôen designs, the collaboration pieces were designed to be loved, worn in, and passed down — and we’re beyond excited to partner with Gap to be able to offer this to an engaged global community.” In the Philippines, Gap is exclusively distributed by Specialty Lifestyle Concepts, Inc. (formerly Casual Clothing Retailers, Inc.), a member of SSI Group, Inc. Gap is available at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Glorietta 4, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, Trinoma, Alabang Town Center, SM Megamall, and Abreeza Davao.

Ikea wants you to sleep

IN ITS new campaign, “Wake up! It’s time to sleep,” Ikea features three different Ikea customers falling asleep at their showroom. The campaign aims to call on Filipinos give more attention to having better sleep, and encourages Filipino customers to experience Ikea sleep solutions themselves before they purchase them at the IKEA Pasay City showroom. According to Ikea Life at Home Report 2023, 44% of Filipinos consider sleeping the main driver of nurturing at home. Ikea’s sleep offerings include the soft Åfjäll foam mattress (starts at P3,990) and the firm Valevåg Pocket spring mattress (starts at P7,990). There’s also a wide selection of ergonomic pillows like the ergonomic Mjölkklocka pillow (P1,990) which has memory foam for full comfort whether the user is a side or a back sleeper. Light also comes into play with the dimmable Tärnaby table lamp (P990) and the Trådfri remote control kit (P1,290). The sleep solutions are available at Ikea Pasay City and online at IKEA.ph.