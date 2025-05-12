When you think of home…

1 of 3

RUSTAN’S started in the home of founders Bienvenido and Gliceria Tantoco who opened up their living room in Ermita in the 1950s. Now, they’re paying tribute to the home with the Rustan’s Designers’ Circle: a loyalty program for interior designers to be able to tap into their home department exclusives.

Rustan’s has partnered with the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID), the country’s officially recognized body of licensed interior design practitioners. A part of this partnership is displaying design vignettes of four interior designers, namely Cynthia Almario, Cyndi Fernandez Beltran, Cecil Ravelas, and Ann Dee-Santiago, at the store’s Makati flagship for a month, after launching on May 8.

Ms. Almario made a living room showcase with pieces from Poliform and Flexform, accented with pieces from Jonathan Adler. Ms. Fernandez-Beltran used items from Fornasetti to create a fusion of European and Filipino sensibilities, while Ms. Ravelas made a living and dining room vignette. Finally, Ms. Dee-Santiago made a lanai as “an effortless extension of the home.”

Jackie Avecilla, head of marketing of Rustan Commercial Corp., said about the rewards program in an interview: “They can come, they shop in Rustan’s, and they’re part of this circle where they get rewards, perks, exclusive access, and first dibs.” She added that not only licensed interior designers can take advantage of these perks (which include shopping vouchers after a certain amount is spent), but also hobbyists and decorators — so long as they sign up (for free).

“We cast it as a sort of destination for them to get their stuff,” said Michael Huang, senior vice-president for store development and expansions of Rustan Commercial Corp.

“It’s one of our top performers; it always has been,” he said of the home department. “It’s one of our departments that we’ve held very dear to us from the very beginning, since the time of my grandparents,” he said.

Mr. Huang and Ms. Avecilla highlighted brands that can only be found in Rustan’s. These include Lladró and Lalique sculptures, Christofle flatware, and Bernardaud porcelain; while mentioning that international Filipino-born designer Kenneth Cobonpue also has a space in Rustan’s.

Speaking of redecorating, the Makati flagship’s interiors have seen some sprucing up in the past five years, a project they are continuing. The beauty and the men’s floors have been improved, but the project will extend throughout the rest of the store and through its various branches. “It’s been a while since we’ve tweaked the interiors. We’re in the planning stages,” said Mr. Huang. — Joseph L. Garcia