Culinary veteran Glenda Barretto wins Lifetime Achievement Award

1 of 2

While slowing down, she is still working on canning her Via Mare goodies for the Middle East

GLENDA BARRETTO, the founder of Via Mare and caterer to grand feasts for world leaders visiting the Philippines, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 6th Bravo Empowered Women Awards.

The Bravo Awards, given every two years by the Zonta Club of Makati & Environs Foundation, Inc., with the support of Security Bank, was held on July 2 at the Security Bank Center in Makati.

The event also honored two other Filipinas with ties to food. Doreen Alicia Gamboa (niece and namesake of Doreen Gamboa Fernandez, the late pioneering food writer) won the award for the Culinary category, for her achievements as president of Slow Food Negros. Andie Estrada won the award for the Social Services category for her organization, Rural Rising, which connects farmers with rescued produce (which would otherwise go to waste) directly to consumers. Ms. Gamboa said, “Change is not easy, and working towards this goal means going against the tide.”

Ms. Estrada, meanwhile, said during her acceptance speech, “This recognition holds deep meaning because it shines a light on something easily overlooked: the persistence, the hard work, and the resilience of Filipino farmers, who plant in hope, even when there’s no certainty that the harvest will find a buyer.”

Other awardees include Maria Mikaela Enriquez Oreta for Business, Maryan Cabasag Diaros for Education, Sittie Habiba Sarip for Media and Public Affairs, Jamie Christine Berberabe Lim for Sports, and Dr. Emmeline Elaine Lambengco Cua-De Los Santos for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

50 YEARS IN THE BIZ

“I am humbled to be named this year’s Bravo Outstanding Women Lifetime awardee,” said Ms. Barretto in her acceptance speech. “For 50 years, I’ve had the privilege of doing what I love — sharing my passion, the richness of Filipino cuisine with the world, refining our food traditions, and building spaces where women in the culinary field can thrive.

“To the teams I’ve worked with, to the people I’ve mentored, and to everyone who has believed in our local flavors — thank you for being part of this journey. May we continue to uplift Filipino culture in every dish we serve.”

Ms. Barretto was “discovered” by former first lady Imelda Marcos. During a chance encounter at a wedding anniversary dinner catered by Ms. Barretto, Mrs. Marcos hired her to cater the state visit of former US President Gerald R. Ford in 1975. In a previous BusinessWorld story, Ms. Barretto recalled having to tell Mrs. Marcos, “‘Ma’am. This is all I have. My restaurant is small. I don’t have the equipment.’”

“She said, ‘Go buy.’”

Ms. Barretto went on to cater for more occasions in Malacañang, even through regime changes. She went on to serve other VIPs, including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

CANNING DISHES

Mostly in a wheelchair during the awarding ceremony, Ms. Barretto seemed like she’d slow down. During an interview after the ceremony, we asked her if she would enter retirement. “Kinda,” she said, but “I still go to the office.”

She talked about her slower days now: she sold her house in Makati’s Dasmarinas Village, and moved to Westgrove Heights in Silang, Cavite. “The air is so clean. Ang sarap (it’s so good).” She talked about the birds (“Beautiful. Multicolored.”) she sees through her day, and confesses that she turns on the TV or grabs something to read, but falls asleep almost immediately (she credits the clean air for this effect).

The days when she is in the office, she’s busy, though. “I have new projects for the second generation,” she said. “I’m canning Filipino food for the Middle East.” The biggest supermarket chain there, according to her, received canned samples from her, and they’re now in negotiations to place Via Mare favorites on supermarket shelves in the Filipino-rich Middle East (they haven’t decided on a name for the product line, though). “They loved it,” she said. “That’s where the second generation is going.”

Asked how she would like her career to be remembered, she surprisingly skips past the grand dinners and the world leaders. “A lot of people have stories about our food, that they made lihi (had maternal cravings) and had different dishes.” These included her takes on bibingka and puto bumbong (two kinds of rice cake; puto bumbong is purple); but also her pancit luglog (a noodle dish).

“Nakakatuwa nga eh (that brings me joy).” — Joseph L. Garcia