Stuff to Do (05/09/25)

Go to a toy convention

THE TOYCON Pop Life Celebration Launch Event will be held on May 11, Sunday, at Eton Centris, EDSA corner Quezon Ave., Quezon City. This free event serves as a sneak peek at what’s in store at the Toycon Pop Life Celebration on June 13-15 at SMX Manila. This Sunday’s event is held in partnership with Eton Properties, which will also be staging its Eton Centris Hobbies Expo at the same time as the Toycon Launch in the Centris Elements events venue. The whole day event will feature an exhibition and sale of collectibles, toys, and premium pop culture merchandise; trading card game tournaments organized by Mana Underground; the Toycon Coskon Qualifiers Final Round for the official Toycon Cosplay competition; and Pet Cosplay sponsored by Xkins. It will also serve as the reveal by Toycon PH of its line-up of guests, toy exclusives, new partners, and event highlights for the Toycon Pop Life Celebration in June.

Celebrate Mother’s Day

VARIOUS events will be held at Araneta City’s many venues in celebration of Mothers Day. There is a pop-up market at Ali Mall called “Para Kay Nanay: POP QC Mother’s Day Market,” ongoing until May 11 at the mall’s MacArthur Activity Area. On May 10 and 11, social enterprise FHMoms will hold the Ultra Mom Fest at the Farmers Plaza Activity Area, with stalls and activities for moms. It will move to Gateway Mall 1 on May 11, where mallgoers can meet celebrity mom Grace Tanfelix. These events are all organized by Araneta City, in Quezon City.

Visit a flower festival

IN CELEBRATION of Mother’s Day this weekend, Robinsons Department Store will have a flower installation by florist Tiger Lim to launch the new look of the Atrium in Robinsons Galleria in the Ortigas Center. There will also be many stalls selling flowers for those who want to give their mothers a gift. The flower installation will be up until May 11.

Mark Mother’s Day with exhibits and yoga

THIS MOTHER’S DAY, Shangri-La Plaza honors these incredible women with “Strokes of Love,” a special celebration running until May 11. The mall partners with Mommy Mundo, a leading parent resource and community in the Philippines, for The MOMentous Fair from May 10 to 11 at the Grand Atrium, featuring bonding activities, shopping, new experiences, and inspiration for the entire family. There will be talks by TV host Iya Villania-Arellano and child and family psychologist Dr. Honey Carandang, as well as creative workshops on fashion styling, floral arrangements, painting, and journaling. There will be a yoga session for mothers and children with certified yoga instructor Kate Concepcion, and a breathwork guide with mindful living advocate Andie Reloza. Photographer Stanley Ong will present the MOMentous: The Photo Exhibit featuring profiles of mothers such as musician-podcaster and Puddy Rock co-founder Saab Magalona-Bacarro, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Assistant Governor and Chief Sustainability Officer Pia Roman-Tayag, and Stores Specialists, Inc. Head of Marketing Communications Ina Arabia-Garcia. For a more intimate affair on Mother’s Day weekend, head over to Mom’s Nook at the Mid 2/3 Level, East Atrium where there is a cozy corner dedicated to connection and creation from May 10 to 11. Another partnership with Mommy Mundo, the nookk features family bonding activities like Draw My Mom by Puddy Rock and Kidpentry by Taty Mnl. For some relaxation, there’s a hand message Corner by I Do Nails and an aromatherapy station by Young Living. Have an inspiring cap off with Her Love, Her Masterpiece photo station by INCY. Cap the celebration with a bouquet of blooms from the Painted in Petals fair which is ongoing until May 11 at Level 1, Main Wing. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Go to a Mother’s Day wellness talk

LAC Philippines is inviting to public to“Radiant & Resilient: A Mother’s Day Wellness Talk,” a virtual session dedicated to celebrating the strength, beauty, and resilience of motherhood. Hosted by Michelle Fangon and Ciara Tan, this talk aims to empower moms to discuss wellness and staying radiant through motherhood. The event will also explore how the right supplements can support women’s health. It is scheduled for May 15, 7 p.m., to be held via Facebook Live. A link can be found on the LAC Philippines page.

Go to an art exhibit

ARTIST Pete Velasquez, Jr. is putting up his 15th solo show at Gateway Gallery, Quezon City. His works reflect Philippine nationalism across various mediums, which he has been exploring since the 1980s. The exhibition, titled Miniatures, features 71 artworks that are comparatively smaller than his average works. It will run until May 16 at the Gateway Gallery Studio, at the Gateway Mall’s Gateway Gallery in Quezon City.

Listen to Sakurazaka46’s new album

AN IDOL GROUP from Japan, Sakurazaka46 has dropped their second album, Addiction. It contains 24 songs, including the title track and a remix song “I want tomorrow to come -Naeleck Remix,” made by French DJ, Naeleck. The album is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Listen to Peaceful Gemini, Waiian’s collaboration

FILIPINO rapper and songwriter Peaceful Gemini has teamed up with artist Waiian on the meditative new single “We Need 2 Talk” under Sony Music Entertainment. The track transforms pain and struggle into a purposeful message, confronting difficult truths about family dysfunction, rape culture, systemic corruption, and social inequality. Produced by Mesklun and built on a Billy Cobham sample, “We Need 2 Talk” delivers a statement from two promising voices in Filipino hip-hop. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.