INNER STRENGTH, vulnerability, and versatility are the aspects of women that people must see, said Filipina leaders at the launch of a photo exhibit commemorating International Women’s Month.

Project Headshot Clinic organized the shoot that showcases the faces of over 20 different women, each with their own successful business or advocacy. The exhibit, titled RFLXN: The Many Faces of a Woman, was launched on March 26 at the Shangri-La Mall in Mandaluyong City.

The event also marked Project Headshot Clinic’s 18th anniversary as a digital platform that utilizes thematic headshots to further advocacies.

Niccolo Cosme, its founder and creative director, told BusinessWorld that the theme was inspired by the different facets of a woman.

“I really believe that each facet should be celebrated,” he said. “When we were shooting it, I was directing it in such a way that was empowering for them, telling them to appreciate their own beauty, their strength, their courage. Most of them said it was therapeutic at some point, and very reflective, hence the title of the show.”

The photoshoot utilized a mirror installation designed and built by Mykefrancis Oropesa Mayores, in collaboration with DHB Glasses and Mirrors.

Mr. Cosme noted that the hazy effect of the photos was not due to a digital filter, but an acetate placed on the lens to mimic haze.

“It’s not Photoshopped at all. I wanted to veer away from our usually highly digital work, and stay true to the photography itself. I made sure the experience the women had during the shoot was special and intimate, in a confined space surrounded by black walls,” he said.

The photographs on display at the East Wing Atrium of Shangri-La Mall have a QR code next to them, where mallgoers can access videos with music to get a full glimpse of the women in motion.

Most importantly, the QR code also links to the advocacies of the women.

Bea Rose Santiago, who was Miss International 2013, said at the launch that she carried not just the mantle of a beauty queen, but is a kidney failure survivor.

“We celebrate every version of us. As a beauty queen, I once stood on stage with a crown, but life had other plans. I faced kidney failure, a battle that tested my spirit and self-worth. Now, I’m celebrating the third year of my kidney anniversary, a living testament of resilience, second chances, and the power of a woman who refuses to give up,” she said.

Pinay Girlboss, the partner community of the exhibit, is an online platform that educates women on skills for personal and professional growth through courses and workshops.

“We want people to share the messaging that each of these faces are embodying,” said Marie Field Faith, Pinay Girlboss’ founder. “We even have Bai Rohaniza ‘Honey’ Sumndad-Usman, who is so brave to be teaching in conflict areas.”

Ms. Sumndad-Usman is not only a Maranao princess, but she also founded the Teach Peace Build Peace Movement in Mindanao. She said that empowering initiatives should not be confined to Women’s Month, with “many women in a never-ending battle all year long.”

Phoebe Fructuoso, another strong leader of an advocacy, also got her headshot for the exhibit. She founded PAVE Philippines (Promoting Awareness & Victors Empowerment), a non-profit organization dedicated to end rape culture and promote mental health awareness among gender-based violence survivors.

“The fight to end gender-based violence is on all of us. Every voice raised and every action taken brings us closer to a world where women no longer have to fight for safety and dignity,” she said.

Mr. Cosme told BusinessWorld that he is proud of the 18 years that Project Headshot Clinic has spent using photography to push important messages. The first campaign they did was for World AIDS Day back in 2008.

“During its inception, I wasn’t very sure what it was. All I knew was that I wanted to take pictures of people,” he explained. “I realized that it can’t be popular, or just about vanity or style. I felt like there has to be some sort of weight, some purpose. Now, we’re doing it for women.”

RFLXN: The Many Faces of a Woman runs at Shangri-La Mall’s East Wing Atrium until March 30. — Brontë H. Lacsamana