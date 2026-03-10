Performers take a new stage at the Manila Improv Festival

1 of 2

BACK TO DELIVER more entertainment and laughter this year is Asia’s biggest festival for improvisational theater and comedy — the Manila Improv Festival (MIF).

Now that improv comedy is breaking through to the mainstream with the success of SPIT Manila and other groups’ short-form videos online, the festival aims to make improvisation more accessible to a wider, more diverse audience. For its seventh year, it will feature over 70 improv acts from all over the world, performing from March 25 to 29 at The Proscenium Theater in Rockwell, Makati.

Improvisational theater, or improv, is a form of theater where scenes and stories are created spontaneously and, on the spot, inspired by audience suggestions.

“Manila Improv Fest was initiated by SPIT in 2012 and from then on, we’ve been celebrating it every two years,” festival director Irvinne Redor said during the launch on March 4 at The Proscenium Theater.

“We’re very excited to bring it to a very nice venue here at Rockwell,” he said, noting that this will be the first time it will be home to improvisational comedy.

Mr. Redor added that the festival aims to be “a global meeting point for improvisers that also provides a platform to showcase Filipino talent in the performing arts.”

With the theme of “Rise to the Moment,” the audience can expect improv groups from the Philippines and over 20 other countries. SPIT Manila, together with dance group Galaw.Co Dance Theater, and Drum Circle PH, will open the festival at the Proscenium Main Stage, while Filipino improv groups Housekeeping Improv, Noted with Thanks, Isprikitik Improv, and Buwan ng Wika Improv will perform at The Proscenium Black Box Theater and other pocket locations.

Notable international improv groups performing at the MIF 2026 include Oshow (Japan), Landry and Summers (US), Formosa Improv Group (Taiwan), Beijing Improv (China), Improv Lore (India), The Joy Riders (Australia), Imfrog (South Korea), and Les Musicables (Singapore).

“For most improvisers, the art form is so close to their heart — almost like home,” said MIF artistic director Karl Echaluse.

“That’s why we’re so excited to host again this year’s Manila Improv Festival as we get to experience our home as well as bring together our improviser friends from all over the world and share our art here to Filipino audiences,” he explained.

The festival will also feature over 30 improv workshops in several locations in Makati, to be facilitated by local and international improvisers spanning a wide range of improv-related topics.

For Mr. Redor, it was vital that they present the Manila Improv Festival to showcase the vibrant range of improv talent out there, especially since they were unable to hold the event last year.

“Last year, there was a boom in the theater industry and there were so many shows, so we weren’t able to secure a venue,” he shared. “We tried to make sure this would happen in the first quarter of 2026.”

This year’s Manila Improv Festival is produced by Sanghimig Performing Arts and Travel Consultancy in association with SPIT Manila. Show tickets and limited workshop passes are currently on sale at manilaimprovfestival.com/tickets. — Brontë H. Lacsamana