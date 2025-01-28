RENOWNED movie and TV actress Gloria Anne Galla-Gutierrez, better known by her stage name Gloria Romero, passed away on Jan. 25, her daughter Maritess Gutierrez announced.

In a post on social media, Ms. Gutierrez said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my beloved Mother, Gloria Galla Gutierrez, a.k.a. Gloria Romero, who peacefully joined our Creator earlier today, Jan. 25.”

“In this time of loss, our family deeply appreciates the support, prayers, sympathy, all the lovely messages and heartfelt condolences that we’ve received. She will surely be missed dearly,” she said.

Film Development Council of the Philippines’ chair Jose Javier Reyes, who directed Ms. Romero in various films, paid tribute to the screen legend on Facebook: “Rest eternal in the embrace of Our Father. You shall always be the Queen of Philippine Movies. Thank you for making our silver screen sparkle.”

The land development Eastwood City revealed in a Facebook post that candles, a black-and-white photo, and a bouquet of flowers have been placed on Ms. Romero’s star on its Walk of Fame to honor her life and legacy.

Her wake is being held at the Arlington Memorial Chapel, Araneta Ave., Quezon City. Public viewing is scheduled for Jan. 27 and 28.

Born in Denver, Colorado, USA, on Dec. 16, 1933, Ms. Romero got her start as an extra in the 1949 film Ang Bahay sa Lumang Gulod. She would eventually earn acclaim for her performances in Kasintahan sa Pangarap (1951) and Palasig and Monghita (1952). She also found critical recognition for her role in Dalagang Ilocana (1954), for which she received a FAMAS Best Actress nomination and actually won.

Ms. Romero’s career spans seven decades, with over 250 movie and TV productions. Some of her memorable projects are Hong Kong Holiday (1957), Nagbabagang Luha (1988), Tanging Yaman (2000), and Magnifico (2003).

In what turned out to be her final film, she starred alongside veteran movie and theater icons Eddie Garcia and Tony Mabesa in Rainbow’s Sunset, which won Best Picture at the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival.

In ABS-CBN’s long running sitcom, Palibhasa Lalake (1987-1998), she played a heartwarming auntie Minerva, a role that further cemented her status as a movie and TV legend. Her onscreen daughter in the show was played by Amy Perez, who posted a tribute on her Instagram page.

“Mommy, I will miss you. Thank you for everything. Rest now in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Love you forever,” Ms. Perez said in the post, along with a clip of the two of them in one of their shared scenes in the sitcom.

“Watching her movies felt like entering a world of magic, where she brought every character to life with such authenticity, elegance and grace,” said actress and ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio in a post on Instagram. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day, I would have the honor of working with her.”

They worked together on the 1990 film Kapag Langit Ang Humatol, which Ms. Santos-Concio produced. “Tita Glo had this remarkable way of making everyone around her feel valued and respected. She treated every role with the same reverence,” she continued.

“She showed us how to carry success with humility, how to navigate challenges with grace, and how to leave a legacy that transcends time.”

Ms. Romero is survived by her only child Maritess Gutierrez (with actor Juancho Gutierrez who passed away in 2005). — Brontë H. Lacsamana