Linya-Linya Land welcomes drag to its stage

LINYA-LINYA Land, an annual multi-format festival put together by popular statement shirt and content creation brand Linya-Linya, is back with a more diverse line-up on Nov. 30.

This time, it will showcase local talent across different lines of artistry and advocacy — with drag performance being the newest addition to the community of musicians and artists collaborating with the brand.

The event drew over 800 guests in last year’s edition, their comeback after the pandemic. Their goal this year is to equal, if not exceed, that number, said Linya-Linya co-founder and creative director Ali Sangalang.

“We want to support these performers and allow them to influence each other and share a supportive audience,” Mr. Sangalang told the press at the launch on Nov. 12.

“For example, the comedy fans who will come who are not necessarily fans of music might be surprised to find something they like. Or for music fans who haven’t been exposed to drag, it could be their entry point to it.”

Participating singer-songwriters, bands, and rappers include Lola Amour, Over October, Unique Salonga, Cheats, Oh! Flamingo, KJah, Mhot, and Apoc. They will perform alongside improvisational theater performers and stand-up comedians SPIT Manila; GB Labrador, James Caraan, Nonong Ballinan, Ryan Rems, and Muman Reyes of The KoolPals; and Comedy Manila’s Victor Anastacio and Issa Villaverde.

Introducing the performance art of drag to the Linya-Linya stage for the first time ever is Tita Baby, from Ru Paul’s Drag Race Philippines Season 3.

At the heart of the event is diversity in talent and passion for social change, Mr. Sangalang said. Non-profit organizations and partner communities Angat Buhay Foundation, AHA! Learning Center, The Learning Lab, and PANTAY will be present at Linya-Linya Land.

“This is ultimately a celebration of different forms of arts and culture, all together in a showcase of Filipino creativity,” he said.

Apart from performances, the event will also be packed with activities brought by Linya-Linya and its house of brands: escape room game Breakout Manila, coffee booth Kape-Kape, inclusive play center Puddy Rock Studio, and themed playground Heroes Headquarters.

Mr. Sangalang concluded: “We want people to take away the positive energy from all the performers and crowds there.”

“Also, our T-shirts!”

Linya-Linya Land, presented by Gabi Na Naman Productions, will be held on Nov. 30 at 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City, from 2 p.m. onwards.

Early Bird tickets are P1,200 while regular tickets cost P1,500. They are available via bit.ly/linyalinyaland24. — Brontë H. Lacsamana