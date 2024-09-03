1 of 2

THE COVID-19 pandemic limited people’s access to social gatherings and opportunities to explore their interests. While it did open up possibilities to do more things online, it exacerbated issues of isolation among adults.

Though the world’s economies have restarted, bringing a resurgence of arts and entertainment events, the social struggle to immerse in various passions led the De los Reyes family to establish STUDIOM — an intimate arts, activities, and experiences center in the heart of Makati.

STUDIOM, a play on the Latin word studium meaning “study,” “zeal,” or “purpose,” offers a plethora of classes, workshops and other activities, like zumba and yoga classes, painting sessions, board and video game nights, vocal coaching, karaoke nights, salsa dance parties, chocolate-making classes, dumpling folding lunches, and nature conservation panels, among others.

“We don’t really offer a menu of activities. We just keep it open and invite people to tell us what their interests are so that we can create new experiences that are not usually routine or typical of what you find in the city,” business analyst Matti de los Reyes, STUDIOM’s chief executive officer, told BusinessWorld in a brief visit to the space.

His father, Ricardo de los Reyes, said that while the idea germinated as a way to provide creative support for a family member diagnosed with autism, it is a place that is open to everybody under the sun.

“It’s designed for all adults because it’s our belief that adults want to continue to learn, but there is a dearth of places where they can do that. Many of the learning places are built for children and young people at the prime of their life, like music schools and gyms. We really focus on creating this environment for adults, from the young to the geriatric,” The senior Mr. De los Reyes added.

A THIRD PLACE

The center is inspired by the urban sociology concept of the “third place.”

While the home is described as the first place and the workplace as the second place, venues where people connect with others in the community — public parks, churches, restaurants, theaters, gyms — are the third place. This is what STUDIOM aspires to be, explained the younger Mr. De los Reyes.

“We aim to be a new type of third place — an interesting place for interesting people with interesting interests,” he said.

Recently opened at the Lorraine Tower in Proscenium at Rockwell, the 140-square meter space is located there so that “the center could feed from the dynamism, playfulness, and diversity of the city.” It is reconfigurable to take the form of various settings, be it a gym, a dance hall, an art studio, a kitchen, a lecture hall, a lounge, or a nightclub.

STUDIOM’s programs are just as malleable. Case managers and activity specialists address all requests to learn, no matter how specific.

“If you have a particular interest in music and want to learn more, we could match you up with a master instructor or create a program to teach you, for you to pursue that interest. Maybe you won’t want to start from scratch with the fundamentals, but with a few songs that you actually want to learn on the piano or the guitar,” explained the senior Mr. De los Reyes.

A recent example is Broadway karaoke, which was one session where a group of interested individuals learned to sing Broadway songs with proper voicing and projection — culminating in a fun night of karaoke.

“People can demonstrate what they’ve learned in a safe environment. Ultimately, we bring people together and they form friendships; they become part of a social club built around that common interest,” he said.

INCLUSIVITY

While the participants of that karaoke session were in their 20s and 30s, STUDIOM has had clients as old as 90 taking part in activities like painting and board games. There are also those on the autism spectrum and those with limited physical mobility.

“We break it down so that it becomes accessible. At STUDIOM, anyone of any age or skill level can access activities and experiences that are available to typical people,” said Matti de los Reyes.

Many sessions start at P1,000 for a one-off class, but the fee may go up depending on the needs of a particular interest. A live band or a cast of professional actors will require a larger fee, for instance.

Though STUDIOM’s ideals are to welcome those with special needs, it is simply open to all adults who want to learn something new, be it in a one-on-one session, an intimate group, or a crowd of new faces.

“[The group size] varies from activity to activity,” he added. “If it’s a chocolate making class, it might be 12 people. For a one-day choir, there could be more.”

“What’s important is that we cater to the desire to learn. We give people a creative space to explore and to share.”

STUDIOM is located in Lorraine Tower, Proscenium at Rockwell, Makati City. For more information on its activities, visit STUDIOM’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. — Brontë H. Lacsamana